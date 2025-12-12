Oyedele: New Tax Regime To Benefit Nigerians, Grow Economy

The Chairman, Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, has reaffirmed his belief that Nigerian employees, employers and businesses stand to benefit more from the new tax law set to be implemented from January.

Oyedele, who stated this yesterday in Lagos during an interactive session with journalists, said the criticisms of the law by a cross section of Nigerians stemmed from ignorance of what the laws entail and how it will be of benefit to the country and the citizens.

Recalling the toxic nature of the old law, which is giving way to the current reforms, he described it as complex and unconducive for growth.

He said the old system had multiplicity of taxes and taxing agencies, high corporate tax burden on businesses, taxing poverty, capital and investments as well as using archaic laws and ambiguous provisions.

On the priorities of the new laws, he said it allowed for fairness, ease of doing business, economic stability and growth. He also clarified that, so far, progress had been recorded in macroeconomic stability, enhanced growth and rising investor confidence.

He further clarified that the process was also impacting reforms and balancing, accelerating microoutcomes, high inflation and interest rates, political economy dynamics, infrastructural constraints, adding that the reforms would facilitate economic growth and shared prosperity in the country.

He also highlighted further gains for businesses, households and government. According to him, for businesses, there will be reduced risks, elimination of minimum tax on capital, certainty of tax treatment, and tax ruling, statute of limitation.

It will also lower tax burden, reduce tax rates and harmonise taxes. It will also give room for a competitive tax regime, input VAT credits and tax reliefs, economic development incentive and reorganisation.

For households, it will provide some economic relief in the form of wage awards, transport subsidy, tax waivers on food import, etc and tax suspension on fuel products.