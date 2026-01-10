Oyedele: New Tax Law Will Boost Financial Inclusion; Don’t Rush To Withdraw

With the report that some groups are planning to organise a national protest against the new tax system implementation introduced on January 1, the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, has assured Nigerians that their bank accounts are safe and intact and that nobody will touch their money amidst anxiety over the introduction of Tax Identification Number (TIN).

Oyedele said that there is no need for the people to rush to the banks to withdraw their money, saying that the new tax law is meant to create financial inclusion and boost businesses. Speaking in an interview with Saturday Telegraph, Oyedele said that TIN has been in existence since 2020a.

He said: “If you put your money in the bank, there will there be a problem. The Finance Act introduced a requirement TIN as far back as January 13, 2020 if you are using your account for business or for salary. We are repealing all the major tax laws. It does not mean that all the things in the laws are bad.

This requirement of putting TIN in your business account is one of the things we thought was useful, so we moved it to the new laws. But because the level of tax awareness in Nigeria is very poor, people are discovering so many things. So TIN is not new, in fact, it has raised the threshold for reporting your bank account.

I think it was N10 million before it was raised to N25 million, and it has now been raised to N100 million. NDIC says 98 per cent of bank accounts in Nigeria cannot boast of N500,000.

So, who is going to report an account with N500,000, when they even report it, how much will they collect from the account? “If people start withdrawing their money from the banks, the economy will collapse,” Oyedele stated.