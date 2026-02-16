Oyedele: New Tax Law Not Imposing 25% On Building Materials

Contrary to some false in- sinuations, the new tax Act does not impose 25 per cent tax on building materials, the Chairman, Presidential Tax Reform Committee, Taiwo Oyedele, clarified in his X handle yesterday.

Puncturing the claim, he reaffirmed that the “Nigeria Tax Act 2025 has commenced and does not impose a 25 per cent tax on building materials or funds.

Making reference to a recent video, Oyedele said: “We are aware of a recent video claiming that the new tax laws will commence in 2027 and alleging the imposition of a 25 per cent tax on funds for building materials and other transactions. “Both claims are incorrect.

Contrary to the misinformation seeking to create fear, panic and disaffection, the Nigeria Tax Act 2025 has already commenced and does not impose a 25 per cent tax on construction funds, bank balances, or business expenses. Instead, it contains provisions specifically designed to reduce the cost of housing, rent and real estate development.”

He cited relevant provisions to make housing more affordable, encourage real estate development, and support small business property contractors and low-income renters include: Lower cost of building and property development. VAT exemption on Land and Buildings (S.185(l )): Land and buildings are now specifically exempt from Value Added Tax (VAT).

Input VAT Credits for Contractors: Where VAT is chargeable on any materials or service, contractors can now recover VAT on their assets and overhead costs, which lowers overall construction costs.

Reduced Witholding Tax (WHT): A lower 2% WHT rate is applicable on construction contracts, helping to conserve cash flow and reduce financing pressure on developers. Loan Interest Deduction (S.20): Mortgage interest is tax-deductible for individuals developing an owner-occupied residential house.

Deductible Rental Expenses (S.20): Property owners who earn rental income can deduct related costs such as repairs, insurance, and agency fees. He cites provisions that offers directs relief for centres and tenants noting: “Rent Rleief (S.30(2) (vi)): Individuals can claim relief up to N500,000 (20% of annual rent), increasing disposable income for low-income earners.

“VAT Exemption on Rent (S.185(l)): The VAT exemption on land and buildings also covers rent which is fully exempt from Value Added Tax. Stamp Duty Relief (S.134): Lease agreements with an annual value below N10,000,000 (or 10 times the annual minimum wage) are exempt from stamp duty. “Claims suggesting a new tax on building materials or bank funds are false and misrepresent the law.

Rather, the new tax law specifically introduced measures to make housing more affordable, promote real estate development, incentivise manufacturing of building materials, and grant rent reliefs to tenants to enhance their disposable income.”