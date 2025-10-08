Oyedele: I Received Death Threats From Unknown Persons Over Tax Reforms

States earned N2.2trn from workers’ PAYE

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy Reforms, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, has said the fiscal reform policy he is spearheading earned him several death threats by unknown persons. However, he said he remains undaunted and vowed to carry on with the assignment, pledging its implementation.

This is just as the 36 states generated N2.2 trillion from workers’ Pay As You Earn (PAYE). Oyedele, who spoke at the ongoing NES-31 in Abuja, yesterday, said he was undaunted, given his conviction that the tax reforms were in the best interest of Nigerians. “Reform is tough. I have suffered all kinds of things including death threats.

But I am not scared. I recently celebrated my 50th bbirthday. Even if anything happens, I have done my bit. “The reforms belong to Nigerians. The reforms don’t belong to Mr. President,” he said.

He emphasised the needs for Nigerians, particularly rich individuals and business organisations to pay tax in the overall interests of all Nigerians. According to him, “if we don’t pay our taxes in an orderly manner, we’ll pay it in a disorderly manner.

“We’ve seen that in the past few years with over 30 trillion Naira printed, which is part of the inflation we’re dealing with and the devaluation of the naira. We don’t want that to happen. We’ve seen countries like Zimbabwe where prices double every other day.”

Mr. Oyedele highlighted some of the most significant changes in the new Tax Acts to include the fact that poor Nigerians, constituting about 98 percent would be exempted from Personal Income Tax.

However, he declared that high-networth Nigerians would pay higher taxes and that it would be a way of ensuring fairness in the society. Similarly, he said that companies with low income would be exempted from payment of taxes in order to strengthen their operations.

On concerns that state and local governments might not buy into the reforms and may continue to harass poor traders and other vulnerable members of the society, Oyedele assured that members of the Joint Tax Board were part of the committee and were in support of its decisions.

He revealed that the implementation guidelines and explanatory notes were also being worked on by relevant institutions such as the Federal Ministry of Finance, IFRS, JTB.

The chairman revealed that all the states collected N3. 36 trillion from all taxes imposed on their people last year but that he was confident that they would receive more from the Federation Account under the new regime, without having to create obstacles to businesses in the states. “Last year all the states generated N3.36 trilllion in all taxes. If that N3.36 trillion is not generated in 2026, the states will not do worse.

We are convinced that no state will be bankrupt. We can’t do better by taxing our most vulnerable,” he said. Last month, the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) shared over N2 trillion to the three tiers of government. Mr. Oyedele said there was a consideration for nano businesses to receive tax exempt stickers to avoid harassment by States and local government officials.

According to him, some of the tax provisions in nation’s constitution were retrogressive, questioning, “how will you ask anyone to pay Wheelbarrow Tax?” To address that challenge, he said that 10 amendment proposals had been sent to the National Assembly in order to amend sections that needed a change in line with the tax reforms.