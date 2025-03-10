Oyedele: FRC Critical To Tax Implementation Reforms

Share

The Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and T’ax Reform Committee, Dr. Taiwo Oyedele, has reaffirmed the crucial role of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) in driving Nigeria’s fiscal and tax reform agenda.

In the course of a working visit to FRC’s office in Abuja, he emphasised the Commission’s strategic importance in institutionalising fiscal policies for economic stability, a statement issued by Head, Strategic Communications Directorate, FRC, Bede Ogueri Anyanwu, said.

Acknowledging the FRC’s contributions to Nigeria’s financial framework, Dr. Oyedele commended the Commission for its promotion of transparency and accountability in public finance.

He noted that despite its efforts, the FRC had not received adequate recognition or support. “The Fiscal Responsibility Commission plays a vital role in solving Nigeria’s economic challenges,” he stated.

“Yet, it remains underappreciated despite its significant contributions,” he added. Dr. Oyedele stressed that he believed the FRC would serve as a key implementation body when the proposed reforms are passed into law.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

