All is set for the finals of the 2025 Olumide Oyedeji Intercollegiate 3×3 Basketball Championship, scheduled to take place from June 28 to 29 at the Dolphins Basketball Court, Onipetesi, Lagos.

Eighteen teams from across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones will battle for honours in what promises to be an electrifying showdown.

Originally slated for the National Stadium, Lagos, the tournament was relocated to Dolphins Court due to weather conditions.

The finals follow weeks of intense zonal qualifiers involving over 100 tertiary institutions nationwide. From the North West, Ahmadu Bello University and Bayero University, Kano secured their spots.

The North Central will be represented by Federal University of Technology, Minna; Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai; and College of Education, Minna.

From the North East, qualifying teams include the College for Legal Studies, Yola; Federal College of Education, Yola; and American University of Nigeria, Yola.

The South West zone will feature Obafemi Awolowo University, Lead City University, and Ladoke Akintola University of Technology.

Representing the South East are Caritas University, Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, and University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

From the South South zone, University of Benin, Ambrose Alli University, and Dennis Osadebay University will compete.

Olumide Oyedeji, founder of the Intercollegiate 3×3 Basketball Championship and a board member of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), expressed confidence in delivering the best of 3×3 basketball in Nigeria.

According to Oyedeji, the championship goes beyond the sport itself. “It is high time Nigeria grew the 3×3 basketball culture and became part of the global revolution,” he said.