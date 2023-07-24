Oyebanji’s Wife Seeks Family Support For Husband

…Promises regular Interface

The wife of Ekiti State governor, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji has solicited the support of her family members to the current administration in the state led by her husband, Mr Biodun Oyebanji.

Mrs Oyebanji also appealed to the Ekiti People to never rescind the support given to her husband upon the realization of his political ambition.

The governor’s wife stated this on Monday at a reception / thank you visit her Atewogboye family, one of the two Ruling Houses in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The First Lady, who hails from the Onikoro Family of the Atowogboyes was accompanied by her political aides, the wife of the Speaker, Mrs Aribasoye, former chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in the State Mrs Kemi Olayeye and some Local Government chairmen.

The apparently elated governor’s wife promised to ensure regular interface with the family members, while also appreciating them for standing by her husband during the June 18 Governorship election in the State.

” I feel highly honoured to be with my immediate family members. I cherished the love, support and prayers being given to my husband now and always. Let me use this opportunity to once again thank you for supporting my husband, Governor Biodun Oyebanji during the last election.

“We are not taking this for granted and the only way we can show appreciation is to provide good governance which Ekiti people have started enjoying.

“I want to urge you to sustain your prayers for the present administration so that the people can enjoy more dividends of democracy. I want to specially thank our Kabiyesi, the Ewi, Oba Ruphus Adeyemo Adejugbe, the Ewi in Council and the good people of Ado-Ekiti.” Mrs Oyebanji said.

The governor’s wife also promised to pay a similar visit to other family members outside the Atewogboye.

She, however, admonished them to sustain the current love and support being given to the administration of Governor Oyebanji stressing that the governor was determined to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people.

Mrs Oyebanji particularly lauded the symbolic role played by the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Ruphus Adeyemo Adejugbe and Ewi in Council in the political success of Governor Oyebanji.

The First Lady thereafter donated cash gifts as well as food items to the family.

The Atewogboye Family Head, Prince Kolade Adeyemo in his welcome address said Mrs Oyebanji remains the pride of the family and a rallying point.

The family secretary, Bayo Idowu Adeyujigbe in the welcome address said they were happy and honoured to receive Mrs Oyebanji.

He also thanked the Family Head, Prince Kolade Adeyemo for providing leadership in uniting the family and spending generously to support members.

Adenuyigbe disclosed that Prince Adeyemo donated the Elerebi Family building currently being used for family meetings and other activities.

The family sought the assistance of the governor’s wife in building a befitting Family Hall and urged her to prevail on the governor to ensure that access roads to the various family farmsteads were graded.

The coordinator of the programme and younger brother to the First Lady, Prince Niyi Adedipe (The Apase Oodua) who facilitated the interaction said the event was meant to appreciate the immediate family of Mrs Oyebanji for their support so far.

Prince Adedipe said the family equally used the occasion to appreciate the governor’s wife for the numerous support being given to the family.

According to him, “no fewer than ten members of the family have been gainfully employed through the support of the First Lady”.