Oyebanji’s Development Strides, Visionary – EKSG

The Ekiti State Government has said Governor Biodun Oyebanji chose to complete inherited projects alongside newly initiated ones in order to expand the scope of development and plug wastages in the deployment of resources.

The Government also assured that efforts are being intensified to get all necessary certifications from the Federal Government agencies that will ensure full utilisation of the Ekiti State International Cargo Airport, in Ado Ekiti.

The Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Mr Akin Oyebode, spoke in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday, during a press conference commemorating the First Anniversary of Governor Oyebanji’s administration in the state.

The Commissioner, who is the Chairman of the Planning Committee of the one-year anniversary, said Governor Oyebanji has diligently implemented the six pillars policy- the thrust of his administration to bring radical development and share prosperity despite financial snags.

Also at the press briefing were the Secretary to the State Government, Dr ( Mrs) Habibat Adubiaro; Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon Taiwo Olatunbosun; Commissioner for Women and Social Development, Mrs Olapeju Babafemi; Special Adviser on Human Capital Development, Hon Gbenga Agbeyo; and Member, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon Ayo Adegbite.

Oyebode said the Governor has been complying with the Ekiti State Transition Law, which mandated the completion of projects inherited from past administration and in line with the continuity agenda. This, he said, was exhibited in the completion of the Ado Ekiti Bus Terminal and Ekiti State Traditional Rulers’ Chamber, while others are billed for completion and utilization soon.

“We have succeeded in completing some number of projects inherited from the past administration to promote continuity of vision, continuity of planning and continuity of development. We must understand that those projects didn’t belong to former Governor Kayode Fayemi but to the people of Ekiti State.

“Go to Omisanjana-Deeper Life-Ajebandele area, go the Agric Olope axis and see the roads we have started there. The Power Projects in Gbonyin and Ekiti East Local Governments were started and completed by this administration. We have a lot of projects that we have started and we will complete them soon, while also not neglecting others inherited from previous administrations.

Speaking on how the palliative work done on some of Ado Ekiti road networks had failed within a short time, Oyebode said such a scenario happened because there wasn’t much design to be able to withstand the traffic being witnessed on them on a daily basis.

On the deplorable states of the federal roads in Ekiti, Oyebode appealed to the citizens to be patient with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government, stressing that the state remains hopeful that some of the Federal roads may be incorporated into the 2024 Budget.

“Even the National Assembly caucus in the two Chambers of the National Assembly is working hard to ensure that some of these roads are captured in the 2024 budgetary estimate, so let us be patient and see what will happen. There will be tremendous changes by next year.

“To let you know that we are committed to making these roads motorable, we will continue to work on the 11 kilometres Ado-Iworoko-Ifaki road, which is also a federal road until it is 100% completed for the use of our people”.

Oyebode reassured the people of the state that the government will work assiduously to meet all specifications spelt out by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority(NCAA) and other federal agencies to fast-track the full utilisation of the airport facility.

He said owners of land acquired by the government to build the airport facility have been paid, adding that another batch of owners who were not part of the initial enumeration have since been captured in the second batch being processed for payment, “Everyone of them will be paid eventually because we are doing the payment in batches”, he added.

The Commissioner noted that Ekiti remains one of the safest states to live and work in, in view of the huge investment in technology and collaboration with relevant security agencies. This, he said has reduced kidnapping, banditry and other forms of criminal activity being experienced in some parts of the country.

“To let you know how committed we are to making Ekiti safe, we bought Armed Personnel Carriers and other security gadgets for the police. Out of the 36 states in the country, Ekiti State has the least incidences of security threats and that I consider a plus to this government”.

On Oyebanji’s preparedness to put governance on full throttle, Oyebode said: “The implementation of the six-point agenda continues on a daily basis in line with the vision of the government.

Highlighting some of the activities lined up for the first anniversary, Oyebode said the very first event is the Governor’s engagement with Ekiti Youths. Others include flagging off and commissioning of some projects; engagement with workers and thanksgiving service.