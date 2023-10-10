Oyebanji’s administration in Ekiti has been impactful –Osinkolu

How would you describe governance in Ekiti State under Governor Abiodun Oyebanji in the last 12 months?

Don’t let me mince words by replying you that governance under our amiable governor has been very wonderful and inclusive. You can see how popular he is because you can’t run a government and recognise virtually everybody and you won’t be popular. When you see Governor Oyebanji in the midst of drivers, teachers, market men and women, students, youth groups, farmers as well as non-Yoruba people, you would hardly believe that he is a governor. He has been humble and that is the essence of leadership. Ability to do away with segregation and treat everybody, no matter how lowly rated with respect, is a hallmark of outstanding leadership quality. It is not about muscle flexing or arrogance and this is the best way to earn the respect and trust of your people. I am particularly happy because the governor is not elitist in approach despite being an elite himself. Virtually every sector is happy with him. He is popular among the traders, farmers, drivers’ union, Okada riders and elites. That is how to be a thorough-bred leader. I want him to continue in this stead. He shouldn’t be carried away by the aura of power and authority around him. And let me say this, if he should continue this way, history will continue to be kind to him as one governor who relates freely with all Ekiti people regardless of class.

Party politics in Nigeria is bad and poorly organised; how would you rate party politics under Governor Oyebanji?

If you check your records very well by tracing the trajectory of the political evolutions since 1999, you will realise that our governors often pocket the political parties that brought them to power. In fact, the party leaders would look subservient to them even when we believe that the party is supreme. What manner of supremacy is that? How could a person you treated with respect and Dr Olusegun Osinkolu is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State and patron of Bola Tinubu Solidarity Vanguard. In this interview, he speaks on governance in Ekiti State and President Bola Tinubu’s administration. ADEWUMI ADEMIJU reports you called a leader before assuming office, now becomes so cheap that you treat him like trash? This often destroys the fabrics of our democracy and demeans us as a people. But we thank God that we have a governor who believes in party supremacy; someone who believes that the party as a vehicle shouldn’t be treated shabbily. You will remember what he said when he was to choose his commissioners and special advisers that nominations should come from each of the 16 local government areas with party leaders, traditional rulers and critical stakeholders having a say in who becomes what in the State Executive Council. That is how to decentralise power and it is the same posture he maintained on the issue of the forthcoming local government elections. The governor was emphatic that party leaders and traditional rulers in each of the councils must have a say in who become their councilors and local government chairmen. He said he won’t stay in Ado Ekiti and impose someone he likes on Oye, Moba or Ekiti East people. When you are a leader and you are imposing your candidates using state power, you are no longer a leader but a terror and that won’t earn you respect even when you a governor. Act of imposition accounted for why many governors are not respected after leaving office, so serving and incoming governors should learn from what Governor Oyebanji is doing.

Governor Oyebanji has clocked one year in office. Are you pleased with his performance so far?

You can’t use my feelings as a barometre to measure how good the governor’s performance is, you can only get that when you collate the opinions of our people. You know I am politician; I’ve held positions in government before and I know what it takes to be rated as a performer by Ekiti people. I am also a grassroots politician. I have admirers across all the local governments who are cult-like in nature under Oluomo Support Group. So, I am getting first-hand information on daily basis. Governor Oyebanji has done well in just one year. He hasn’t disappointed the people in terms of conduct, actions, performance and even in provision of infrastructure despite the poor economic situation of our state. Let us look at his popularity rating. Ekiti people are not fools, they don’t run after politicians they don’t like or admire. They are very open and fearless people. They will tell you to your face when you are not doing well. Let me say this, when a governor is not performing in Ekiti; you can easily discern that through people’s actions. You can get this when the people no longer hail you wherever you go. But visit Ekiti and see the rousing ovation Governor Oyebanji is enjoying. That, to me, is a clear sign and enough conviction that he is doing well.

Infrastructure remains the major measure of performance of our leaders. Has he done well in that area?

Yes, he has done exceedingly well. The governor campaigned across Ekiti on his six- pillar cardinal programme. If you check, he has done something meaningful across all the pillars. In the area of governance, our workers and pensioners are now receiving their salaries and pensions as and when due. Even the gratuities that have become so difficult to pay to our retirees are now being paid. The last one he paid in the month of September ran into about N200 million. Promotion is now being done in Ekiti with all associated benefits paid unlike in the past when workers were promoted without being cash-backed. Our workers are now having it so sweet because their salaries are being paid with deductions, so that our people can borrow money from their cooperatives. In the area of job creation and youth development, Mr. Governor had within one year employed over 3,000 personnel into the state civil service; I mean new recruits to work in the ministries, departments and parastatals, while some were also employed as primary and secondary school teachers. The governor has supported the growth of ICT with over N30 million. Look at all the road and building infrastructures across the state. The governor has rehabilitated many roads in Ado Ekiti, with the construction of Omisanjana-Deeper Life Campground-Ajebamidele ring road as the flagship. Work is also ongoing on Igede-Ilawe road and AraIsinbode road. The governor had also completed the Ekiti Traditional Rulers’ Chamber and the Ado Ekiti Ultra-Modern Bus Terminal to control activities of commercial drivers. I am particularly happy with the governor for reconnecting two local governments of Ekiti East and Gbonyin back to the national grid after being in darkness for over a decade. There is no disputing the fact that all these towns will start enjoying improved economic activities and that is part of grassroots development we are enjoying under this government. He has done other good things that I can’t readily reel out here, but you can do your independent findings to get the correct picture of what I am saying.

Do you perceive any significant difference in the running of the local government system under Governor Oyebanji?

Let me say that I am particularly happy that our local governments and the Local Council Development Areas are becoming more functional and independent and this reflected in the quantum of projects they are executing. In fact, the local governments are now competing among themselves in projects execution. I am deeply elated and proud seeing Ajoni LCDA, Ado Central LCDA, Kajola LCDA, Irede LCDA, Ekiti East Local Government, Gbonyin Local Government and many others, scrambling for positions. This is only happening because Governor Oyebanji gives them high level of independence to execute projects on their own. At a time in this state, all projects were executed by the governors, while the local governments will only play a complementary role. But things are different now. Every local government now has the latitude to begin a multi-million naira project and complete it. Our people at the grassroots are now enjoying dividends of democracy more than they experienced in the past and that is how a good government should be run. The local governments are the closest to the people and those at that tier account for over 70 per cent of our total population, so they should not be neglected. Why should a section of our population be treated as second or thirdclass citizens? I think the 1999 Constitution treats all citizens as equal and I see no reason why we shouldn’t have a functional local government system to cater for the rural and agrarian people.

You said that the governor is performing, but the people are feeling the heat of the removal of fuel subsidy. How do you reconcile these?

Yes, it is a general phenomenon in Nigeria now. The removal of subsidy by President Bola Tinubu is really having a toll on the poor but the President did that to prevent our economy from total collapse. The level of Nigeria’s indebtedness was high before he came and the states were receiving low allocations that can’t provide adequate payment of salaries, pensions and infrastructures for our citizens. But President Tinubu is changing the face gradually. In the month of August, the federal, state and local governments shared a whooping sum of N1.1 trillion, so the states and the federal governments now have enough money to embark on projects that will improve the standard of living of our people. So, there is no cause for alarm. The situation will improve with time.

For how long will Nigerians endure the pain?

I am not an economic expert but a financial expert. A good and strong monetary policy contributes to the standard of living of citizens, particularly a good forex policy that determines our exchange rate. That was one area where we got it wrong under the headship of Dr Godwin Emefiele as governor of Central Bank of Nigeria. The strength of the Naira to the Dollar and Pounds and other foreign currencies kept nosediving freely because we have depleted our foreign reserves, while we kept borrowing on yearly basis from international banking organisations to operate our budget. No economy will grow under this economic scenario. With the removal of the highly filthy and corruptible fuel subsidy, President Tinubu is now focusing on how to boost of our foreign reserves and we will also have enough revenue to fund our budgets and borrow less and not recklessly as it used to be. All these will automatically stabilise our currency in the international market and our currency will gain strength in the exchange market. This will bring down inflation and astronomic increase in prices of commodities and our citizens will feel the gains down the line. This is one area that is giving me hope in a way and the effect won’t be long before it starts manifesting. I am predicting that Nigeria will be better than this before the government spends a year in the saddle of governance.

Which areas do you expect Governor Oyebanji to focus on to be able to cushion the effect of subsidy removal on Ekiti people?

No government will fold its arms and allow things to continue this way without taking actions. So, Governor Oyebanji must do something. The first thing for him to do is to embrace the move to increase workers salary because Ekiti is majorly a civil service state. Our economy rests chiefly on whatever happens in the civil service, and the moment these workers are harm strong, everything will be wrong. Let there be commensurate increment that will palliate the sufferings of our people. The governor should as a matter of compulsion try and reduce the level of poverty in the system by employing more jobless youths into the system. The non-sectoral sector too should be patronised by way of provision of adequate palliatives that will be monthly. To me, food palliatives are good, but the government must ensure that they reach the poorest of the poor. The government shouldn’t allow any individual, civil servants or political office holders to mess up the distribution of palliatives by cornering them. If I am to suggest, I prefer that the monthly Social Security Scheme should be brought back, where poor elderly above 65 are brought into the safety net to reduce their sufferings. Most importantly, Governor Oyebanji must fast track actions on the procurement of a drone that will be deployed to monitor our forests, so that farmers who have fled their farms can return to production. To me, this is the best way to reduce poverty and hunger in the system. Over 65 per cent of our population in Ekiti are into agriculture, but how many of this population are in the farm now? Some of them had been dislodged from farms by bandits and kidnappers. Those who have not been terrified are afraid to go into their farms, so that nobody will kidnap or kill them. All these are critical areas of focus I expect Mr. Governor to beam his searchlight on and explore possible opportunities to make life better for our citizens.

What are you expecting from Governor Oyebanji in the next one year?

I am expecting a better and more cohesive governance. I am expecting more delivery of democracy dividends to our people. I am expecting a government that will be closer to the people and deliver to be remembered in history as one government that came to serve the people selflessly. I am looking up to a government that will improve on road infrastructure, that will pay salaries as and when due, that will improve the standard of living of the people. Most importantly, I am looking forward to a government that will reduce poverty, joblessness among our youths, ensure improved power supply to radicalise the economy. I am looking forward to see a government where corruption will be difficult to perpetrate. I think Ekiti will become a better place if we can improve on all these critical areas.