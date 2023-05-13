Oyebanji, Wife To Attend Governors’ Forum Induction Program In Abuja

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, and his wife, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji would attend the induction programme for newly elected and returning governors as well as their spouses this week in Abuja.

A press release issued on Saturday by the Special Adviser on Media to the governor, Yinka Oyebode stated that the week-long induction programme scheduled to hold between Sunday, May 14th to Wednesday, May 17th, is aimed at building the capacity of state Governors to establish, manage and set priorities using best practices and leveraging on tools of their trade for greater and more effective governance.

“The programme, which is being put together by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum ( NGF), is scheduled to hold at the Presidential Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja.

“According to a release by the NGF, the induction programme is aimed at deepening the knowledge and skills of the governors on the principles of governance as well as helping them transition from campaigning to governing.

“The second part of the induction programme, which is tagged Governors’ Wives Summit, is designed as a forum to strategize on how the activities of the Governors’ spouses can best complement the governors’ roles in promoting good governance.

“The programme is also aimed at helping the Governors’ wives transition effectively to their new roles as First Ladies.

“Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, a Senior University lecturer until her new role as Ekiti State First Lady, will be attending the second part of the programme billed to hold between Wednesday 19th and Friday 21st, alongside 35 other First Ladies”, the statement said.