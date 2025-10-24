Oyebanji Urges Residents On Proper Maintenance Of Infrastructure In Communities

…Commissions Two Township Roads in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has called on residents of the State to take ownership of road infrastructure within their communities, stressing that protecting and maintaining the roads is key to ensuring their longevity.

Governor Oyebanji made the call in Ado Ekiti on Thursday while commissioning the newly completed Bovas-Spotless road and Palace-Okeage-Idolofin road projects as part of activities marking the third anniversary of his administration

Speaking while commissioning the project, Governor Oyebanji, who was represented by his wife, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, said his administration remains committed to delivering infrastructure across the State to improve the living standard of the people.

He emphasised that the sustainability of the projects depends largely on the collective responsibility of the citizens.

The Governor urged the people not to engage in acts capable of damaging the roads, such as indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the drainage, unauthorised excavation along road shoulders among others.

The Governor said, “Let me urge all road users and residents to maintain and work together to preserve this road. It is an investment in our collective future, and we all have a role to play in maintaining it.

While affirming that his administration places high premium on good road network, Governor Oyebanji posited that roads are not just pathway for vehicles but are lifeline that connect communities, promote trade, improve security and contribute to the overall quality of the people adding that the palace-Oke-Age-Idolofin and Bovas-Spotless township roads would ease traffic congestion, reduce travel time and open new vista of economic opportunities for the residents and business in the area.

“Let me assure you again that we will not rest on our oars in bringing the dividends of Democracy to all the citizens of Ekiti State. I also seek cooperation, bearing in mind that the development of our dear state is our collective responsibility”. The Governor asserted.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works, Mr Sola Adebayo, affirmed that the project represents a significant milestone in the government’s collective efforts to enhance the livability, accessibility, and aesthetics of Ekiti State, adding that the event stands as another testament to the unwavering commitment of Governor Oyebanji to the progress and infrastructural transformation of the state capital.

Adebayo stated further that the various road projects embarked upon by this administration were in a deplorable state for so many years before the government embarked on their rehabilitation or reconstruction.

He added that the kind of road network Governor Oyebanji envisaged for the state capital was one capable of easing traffic flow, enhancing accessibility and improving the general quality of life for its residents and communities alike.

While expressing appreciation to Governor Oyebanji on his various giant strides in repositioning road infrastructure in the state, the Commissioner said the completion of the road projects underscored his dedication to improving road connectivity and promoting economic activities within the various communities.

He called on the residents of the areas to take ownership of the road as well as ensure its proper maintenance by desisting from acts that would shorten its lifespan, such as dumping refuse in the drainage or constructing unauthorised speed bumps, as the sustainability and durability of the roads remain the collective responsibility of all and sundry.

The leaders of the two benefitting communities, Mr Adebayo Folorunso and Chief Adetileyin, who spoke on behalf of the Landlord’s association and residents, expressed their appreciation to Governor Oyebanji for the laudable projects that have enhanced good living conditions of the people and repositioned the state for improved service delivery towards attaining his shared prosperity agenda of his administration.

They used the opportunity to assure the Governor that they will come out in their large numbers to cast their votes for him in a bid to return him for a second term to continue his good work.

Also, at the event were the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Habibat Adubiaro, Head of Service, Dr Folakemi Olomojobi, Chief of Staff, Mr Niyi Adebayo, members of the House of Assembly, members of the state executive council, among others.