Oyebanji Urges Inter-State Collaboration 

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has advocated for inter-state collaboration as a catalyst for sustainable regional development, urging stakeholders across the Southwest to work together beyond political affiliations.

The governor made the call during the 5th edition of the Forum of Secretaries to the State Governments (SSGs) of the Southwestern States, held in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, on Wednesday.

The theme of the event was: Strategic Partnership for Regional Development.

The programme took place at Delight Hotel & Suites in the state capital.

Governor Oyebanji emphasized that “great nations are not built on solo efforts,” stressing that prevailing realities demand collaboration among governments, agencies, and experts.

His words: “We don’t have to pitch to each other anymore. The time has come for real action, and I must commend the DAWN Commission for their excellent work, especially around the Regional Agricultural and Industrial Logistics (RAIL) framework.”

“We must start young. The future depends on how quickly we catch up with technology. Without it, we’re done for,” he warned.

The governor praised the establishment of the Southwest Development Commission as a step toward institutionalizing regional collaboration.

He urged the Southwest Governors’ Forum and the DAWN Commission to formulate a clear developmental roadmap for the region.

Drawing from his personal experience as a former SSG and Commissioner for Integration, Oyebanji underscored the pivotal role SSGs play in shaping government success.

He encouraged them to provide honest, research-backed advice to their governors.

“Don’t be afraid to tell your principal the truth. Quality governance thrives on frank discussions, not blind loyalty,” he advised.

He concluded by stressing that the forum must not become a ceremonial talk shop but a platform for practical solutions and tangible outcomes.

“Development is not about politics. Once elected, a governor becomes the leader of all, not just of a political party. Collaboration is not optional; it is a necessity,” he stated.

Earlier, Secretary to the Ekiti State Government, Habibat Adubiaro, in her welcome address, reiterated the commitment of the state and the entire Southwest region to sustainable development and actionable resolutions aimed at shaping a better future.

Adubiaro described the forum as a significant convergence of minds, experience, and expertise, focused on advancing the Southwest.

“This forum presents a vital opportunity for us to critically evaluate our regional development strategies, identify areas of mutual interest, and explore sustainable frameworks for cooperation,” she stated.

She noted that key sectors such as infrastructure, security, economic growth, and social welfare require strengthened synergy among the states.

She urged participants to exchange ideas, share best practices, and propose innovative solutions that will drive progress across the region.

“It is incumbent upon us to strengthen existing partnerships and forge new ones for the collective prosperity of our states and the region as a whole,” she concluded.

Director General of the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission, Seye Oyeleye, also expressed the commission’s readiness to support regional integration efforts and called for unwavering commitment from all stakeholders.

“We need your creativity, your courage, and above all, your commitment to make this work,” he said.

“We must approach every challenge by asking: how can we address this as a region, not just as individual states?”

“By pooling resources, aligning policies, and coordinating our actions, we can achieve outcomes none of us could accomplish alone,” he emphasized.

Speakers at the event agreed that the future of the Southwest lies in unity.

“It’s not about what Lagos or Ekiti can do alone, but what we can achieve together with shared goals and a common vision,” Oyeleye stated.

“Let this be another milestone in our journey of regional cooperation—taking small steps forward, driven by the bold vision that has always defined our region.”

