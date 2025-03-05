Oyebanji Urges ICAN To Uphold High Standard

Share

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has called on the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) to remain steadfast in maintaining its high standards and rigorous certification process for accountants in the country.

Oyebanji, who gave the charge on Wednesday while playing host to the leadership of the ICAN led by its President, Davidson Chizuoke Alaribe in his office in Ado-Ekiti, urged the leadership not to compromise the institute’s rigorous examination process, which is the foundation of its current high reputation.

The Governor, while noting that some people have expressed concern about the toughness of ICAN’s examinations, pointed out that the seeming difficulty is what sets the institute apart and preserves its credibility as a leading professional body.

While commending members of the Institute in his government for their role in promoting transparency and accountability, Oyebanji acknowledged that the professionalism and expertise of ICAN-certified accountants serving in various capacities in his administration have significantly contributed to the effective management of resources available to the state, earning the state national recognition as a model of accountability and transparency in Nigeria.

The Governor assured the Institute of the readiness of the state government to partner it through the “Catch Them Young” to train more youths in accounting and financial management. He emphasized the importance of equipping young people with the necessary skills to build a strong foundation for future professionals.

“Mr President, I am not an accountant, but I will just give you this piece of advice because I listened to you when you said people have expressed concerns over the toughness of your examinations.

“I will just plead with you not to compromise the process. This is the main reason you are still standing.

“The day you start to compromise the process, that will be the beginning of the downfall of ICAN.

“So, keep doing the right thing. ICAN is respected all over the country simply because your recruitment process is thorough and rigorous.

“You will also agree with me that your colleagues in government are doing so well, and this has led to good ratings in respect to accountability and transparency.

“We have very small resources, onthe FAAC ladder, we are either second or third to the last every month.

“So, the little we have, we have to apply it in a way and manner that will give happiness to the greatest number of people in the state, and this required a lot of financial engineering from their side and since we got into office we have been rated high in transparency and accountability in the country,” the Governor asserted.

Earlier in his remarks, the ICAN President, Davison Chizuoke Alaribe, lauded Governor Oyebanji’s commitment to transparency and accountability in governance.

He noted that the Governor’s efforts have set a standard for ethical leadership and financial prudence, which have earned the state recognition as a model for good governance.

While expressing his gratitude to the Governor for appointing several ICAN-certified accountants to key positions in his administration, the ICAN President maintained that these appointments reflect the governor’s recognition of the value of professionalism and his commitment to fostering a culture of accountability.

Also at the meeting were, Secretary to the State Government, Habibat Adubiaro; Chief of Staff, Niyi Adebayo; Commissioner for budget and Economic Planning, Hon Femi Ajayi; Chairman of the State’s Internal Revenue Service, Olaniran Olatona, Special Adviser Media, Yinka Oyebode, Accountant General, Mrs Titilayo Olayinka, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Oluwadare Jolumo, and State Auditor General, Mr Victor Adeuya, among others, among others.

