Oyebanji Unveils Therapy Centre For Children With Disabilities

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has pledged to prioritise the welfare and wellbeing of people with disabilities by providing an enabling environment for them to thrive.

He made the promise while unveiling the Therapy Centre for Children with Disabilities built through a partnership with Premium Trust Bank.

The governor said he would not relent in his drive to ensure social inclusion for everyone living with one form of disability or the other until they are reunited with the mainstream society.

He added that the multisensory and therapy centre was tailored to meet the diverse needs of the children with disabilities noting that his primary desire is to see the children achieve their potential like their peers and develop into independent adults who can fend for themselves as well as contribute their quota to the development of the society.

The facilities at the centre include a therapy jungle gym, calming tents, hammock, balance beams, and teens’ machines.

