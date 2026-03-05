Oyebanji To Bow Out From 11 Plc’s As MD

The Management of 11 Plc’s has announced that the company’s Managing Director, Mr.Adetunji Oyebanji, will soon bow out from the company after 45 years of meritorious service.

According to a statement on Thursday by the Company Secretary, Chris. Olumayowa Meseko, the development contained in a notice signed by the Company Secretary to NASD Plc and the investing public, dated 3 March 2026, is effective from 31 March 2026, after over 45 years of dedicated service to the organisation.

It added that the Board of Directors of 11 Plc expressed its profound gratitude to Mr. Oyebanji for his leadership and invaluable contributions to the company. The Board wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

The statement explained that Oyebanji was appointed Chairman and Managing Director of then Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc in October 2008 and following the divestment of ExxonMobil, became the Managing Director/CEO of 1lplc in April 2017.

It stated that the Board of Directors acknowledged Mr. Oyebanji’s remarkable career with the Company, which is a testament to his unwavering commitment, passion, and expertise in the oil and gas industry.

It added that he joined Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc in 1980 as a Marketing Representative Trainee and progressed through various leadership positions, demonstrating exceptional leadership and strategic vision. It explained that these include Planning Associate, Pricing Manager, District Manager, Branch Manager, Manager Fuels Services, and Executive Director, Fuels.

His appointment as Managing Director/CEO in 2017 marked a significant milestone in his illustrious career, and he has steered the Company through a period of significant transformation and growth.

“Apart from his role in the company, Mr. Oyebanji has played significant roles in the Oil and Gas industry and the economy at large. He is currently the President and Chairman of Council of the Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria.

“He was a past Chairman of the Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria as well as the Petroleum Downstream Group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).He was also a past Council member of the Nigerian Institute of Management and the LCCl. He was a board member of the Society for Corporate Governance, Nigeria for over 10 years.

“Mr. Oyebanji’s career extended well beyond Nigeria’s shores. He served at various points in his career as a Project Associate at Mobil Oil Corporation’s headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia, USA, as well as Manager, Planning of Mobil Africa Sales Inc. He served as an Executive Director at Mobil Oil Cameroon and later at Mobil Oil Ethiopia. Eventually, he took on a global leadership role as Manager Industrial and Wholesale Fuels, Africa, Middle East, based in Belgium and reporting functionally to the Global I&W Manager, the statement read.

It added: “The Board of Directors thanked Mr. Oyebanji for his tireless efforts and dedication to 1lplc and wished him a happy and healthy retirement.

“The Board equally appreciated his contributions to the Company’s success and was grateful for his legacy, which will continue to inspire future generations.

“About 11plc: 11plc(Formerly Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc)is a leading player in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, committed to delivering quality products and services to its customers. With a rich history spanning over six decades, the Company has established itself as a trusted brand, synonymous with excellence and reliability.”