Oyebanji To Attend APC Caucus, NEC Meetings In Abuja

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji will on Wednesday, August 2 be in Abuja to attend the All Progressive Congress (APC) National Caucus meeting.

This was disclosed on Monday in a press release issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode.

The statement added that the Governor would also attend the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the party, slated for Thursday, August 3rd, in Abuja.

“These important meetings are part of the Governor’s engagements within and outside the state this week.”.