Oyebanji to attend African sub-sovereign govts network confab

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, will today leave for Egypt to attend this year’s Conference of the African Sub-Sovereign Governments Network, scheduled for tomorrow in Al Manara, Cairo.

The conference is organised by Afreximbank and the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa) with the theme: “Accelerating AfCFTA Implementation: Unlocking Trade & Investment Opportunities for African Sub-Sovereign Governments.”

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, the conference, which is aimed at increasing collaboration to promote trade, development and investment initiatives within the context of AfCFTA, would be of immense benefit to Ekiti State which recently got a free trade zone status for its ‘Knowledge Zone.’

Governor Oyebanji’s attendance will facilitate more investment opportunities for Ekiti State as the programme offers networking and deal making opportunities among participating states, regions and nations.