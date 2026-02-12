Oyebanji Thanks New Telegraph for Recognising Achievements

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed deep appreciation to the Board and Management of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company, publishers of the New Telegraph titles, for his nomination as Governor of the Year (Infrastructure), describing it as a recognition of his modest achievements in the state.

Oyebanji stated this during the presentation of the letter of award to him at Government House, Ado-Ekiti, the state capital. The governor noted that he is not a fan of Awards but coming from New Telegraph, he wholeheartedly accepts it and will personally attend the event slated to hold in Lagos.

“The New Telegraph from inception of our administration has been a partner of Ekiti State. ⁠I thank the management of New Telegraph for the recognition once again and you can always count on our support too,” he stressed.

Oyebanji urged media organisations like New Telegraph to do something really fast about the menace of fake news. Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, New Telegraph Newspapers, Mr Ayodele Aminu, who presented the award nomination letter to the governor, disclosed that the award ceremony would take place tomorrow at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. According to Aminu, the event will attract high profile dignitaries including state governors, captains of industries and top government functionaries. It will be broadcast live on Arise Television.