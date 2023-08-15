Oyebanji Tasks Traditional Rulers On Connection With Ease Of Doing Business Agenda

…inaugurates new traditional council chair

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji on Monday inaugurated the newly constituted State Council of Traditional Rulers under the chairmanship of the Olojudo of Ido Ekiti, HRM Oba Ayorinde Ilori Faboro with a call on the Obas to connect with the ease of doing business agenda of his administration.

Governor Oyebanji also urged the traditional rulers to encourage their subjects to desist from scandalizing private business investors in the State, saying if the state would develop, the royal fathers must embrace private investors.

This, according to him, is a potent catalyst to develop the state economy and achieve his administration’s shared prosperity agenda.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony at the traditional Council chamber, in Ado Ekiti, the Governor, who expressed his displeasure over the unfriendly disposition of land release for private investment by some communities, implored monarchs to ensure that the endless bickering over land utilization became a thing of the past.

While thanking the immediate past council under the leadership of the Onisan of Isan Ekiti, Oba Gabriel Adejuwon for leading the council admirably well, the Governor said that his tenure will be remembered for solidarity to all, humility, and selfless representation of the traditional council.

Governor Oyebanji acknowledged the roles the traditional rulers play in the society as the custodian of culture and agents of socio-economic mobilization. He assured them that his government would continue to accord the greatest respect for the traditional institutions.

He reiterated his administration”s commitment to the welfare of the traditional rulers, saying his government would do everything to promote the traditional institution and make their welfare paramount in his heart.

While congratulating the new Chairman, the Governor said he did not doubt that the new chairman has all it takes to lead the council with the maturity, sincerity, and solidary that the position requires.

“I want to congratulate the new Chairman, HRM Oba Ayorinde Ilori Faboro, the Olojudo of Ido Ekiti on his appointment as the 13th Chairman of the Council. I do not doubt that kabiyesi is up to the task. He has all it takes to lead the council with the maturity, sincerity, and solidary that the position requires.

“Let me also assure you, kabiyesi our administration has the greatest respect for you and the roles you play in our society as the custodians of our culture and agent of socio-economic mobilization. More importantly, we acknowledge the enormity of the burden you carry in ensuring peace and development in your kingdoms.

“Your majesty, let me use this opportunity to express my concern about the unfriendly disposition of land released for private sector investment by some communities. We all know Ekiti is industrially disadvantaged, thus, if this state must achieve economic development, we need investors to do business here so as to create jobs and prosperity for our people.

“I, therefore, urge you to connect with our ease of doing business agenda and ensure endless bickering over land utilization becomes a thing of the past.” The Governor said.

In his acceptance speech, the new chairman, the olojudo of Ido Ekiti, Oba Ilori Faboro thanked the Governor for the opportunity given to him to serve as the chairman of the council.

He noted that it was a challenge for the promotion of unity among the royal fathers, adding that he would work very hard to justify the confidence reposed in him.