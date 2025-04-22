Oyebanji Tasks Stakeholders On Economic Transformation Of Tourism Hub

Share

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has charged critical stakeholders in the State’s investment and tourism sectors to develop a comprehensive blueprint for transforming the Mount of Clouds, Oke Sagbonke, into a thriving economic and tourism hub.

Governor Oyebanji gave the directive during the 7th edition of the Hike Ekiti Mountain Safari, themed “Hike and Dine in the Clouds.”

The event took place on Monday, April 21, 2025, at the breathtaking Oke Sagbonke in Efon Alaaye.

It was organized by the Discover Ekiti Tourism Club in strategic collaboration with the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development.

The Governor specifically tasked the Commissioner for Investment, Trade and Industry, Adeola Omotayo; the Director General of the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, Wale Ojo-Lanre; and the Director General of the Ekiti State Development and Promotion Agency, Lolade Ronke Olutola, to immediately begin formulating a workable development plan to harness the vast economic potential of the area.

Visibly moved by the awe-inspiring landscape of the Mount of Clouds and impressed by the extensive pineapple plantation which is the largest in the South West nestled within the mountain terrain, Governor Oyebanji emphasized the urgent need to shift the paradigm and unlock the area’s touristic and agricultural value for sustainable development.

“The scenery is not only picturesque but economically promising. We cannot continue to let this goldmine remain untapped. We must now evolve a strategic plan that will turn Oke Sagbonke into a vibrant economic environment,” the Governor stated.

He commended the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development for its proactive efforts in enhancing and promoting the State’s tourism potential.

He specifically praised Director General Barrister Wale Ojo-Lanre and his team for their dedication in rebranding and renaming tourism sites across the State.

Governor Oyebanji also expressed satisfaction with the successful organization of the “Hike and Dine in the Clouds” event, acknowledging its potential to position Ekiti as a premier eco-tourism destination in Nigeria.

Share