Oyebanji Tasks Lawmakers-Elect To Be Abreast Of Ekiti Dev. Agenda

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has charged newly elected members of Ekiti State House of Assembly to familiarise themselves with the six pillars of his administration’s development agenda which represent the government’s plan to fast-track socio-economic development of the state.

The Governor, who gave the charge at Ikogosi during an induction and valedictory retreat for incoming and outgoing members of the State House of Assembly, said his vision of shared prosperity for Ekiti people could only be realized through understanding and cooperation of members with his administration.

Oyebanji who was full of praises for the outgoing leadership and members of the sixth Assembly for their corporation, sacrifice, dedication and commitment towards the growth and development of the State, charged the incoming lawmakers to emulate them and strengthen their technical knowhow of how to use legislative instruments for development purposes.

He urged them to embrace a symbiotic relationship that would work for the progress of the people of the State as co-travellers in the developmental journey of Ekiti State.

The Governor also stated that the State Assembly has been deliberate, purposeful and strategic in their responses to the development agenda of the state, and implored the lawmakers to have a robust intellectual faculty that would be able to critically review, progressively project and competently provide solutions where necessary.

“I want to congratulate the new Members-elect on their historic election to represent their constituencies. I am happy that the electoral processes have been concluded.

“I want to specially congratulate the nine members who have the unique honour of returning to the House for a second term. The nine returnees have set a new record in our democratic journey.

“With nine members returning, this is the highest number of returning legislators in the history of our State. This is an indication that our democratic culture is consolidating and maturing.

“As for the incoming legislators, I will want you to familiarize yourselves with the Government’s Six Pillars which are the orbit around which our policies and programmes revolve.

“Expectedly, our expenditure also focuses on these pillars because they represent our strategic plan to fast-track our socio-economic development. More importantly, as a Government that is religiously committed to participatory governance, you are in the best position to project your constituencies’ area(s) of needs within the framework of the Pillars.

“Accordingly, you need to strengthen your technical know-how on how to use legislative instruments for development purposes. As co-travellers in the Ekiti development journey, we need a symbiotic relationship that works for the development of our people”

“As for us, we want to be deliberate, purposeful and strategic in our responses to our development agenda, we therefore, not only need you to exercise your legislative mandate of enacting laws and over-sighting on us, but we also want you to have robust intellectual faculty that is able to critically review, progressively project and competently provide solutions where necessary.

“We therefore earnestly seek your support and cooperation as we pursue these critical pillars of our administration. We will, from time to time, have interactive sessions to deepen our knowledge and evaluate our progress as we go on”. The Governor stated.

Earlier, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Olubunmi Adelugba thanked the Governor for providing an atmosphere for a robust relationship between the Executive and the Legislative arms of government in the State, adding that the theme of the retreat “keeping Ekiti working through responsible legislature” speaks to the desire of the Legislative arm of government to collaborate the Executive to bring to reality the vision of Oyebanji led-administration.

Hon. Adelugba explained that the retreat would provide members-elect with the knowledge of the basics of their constitutional duties and also provide a forum for the outgoing honourable members to share knowledge and experience with the members-elect to prepare them for the serious business expected of them after their inauguration.