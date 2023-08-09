Oyebanji Swears In 14 Permanent Secretaries

…Says appointment apolitical

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has inaugurated 14 new Permanent Secretaries in the civil service with a call on them to revolutionize the service through the use of technology and digital transformation.

The governor who stressed that the appointment was devoid of political colouration stated that the state cannot afford to politicise the civil service.

The inauguration of the new permanent secretaries on Wednesday came barely 24 hours after the Governor inaugurated 19 commissioners and 14 special advisers as members of the state executive council.

Speaking during the ceremony in Ado Ekiti, Governor Oyebanji congratulated the new permanent secretaries for scaling through the competitive selection process and said their selection was a testament to their dedication and professionalism.

He said their screening process was in line with the merit base policy of his administration which according to him has continued to bring out the best among the personnel within the state’s labour force.

Governor Oyebanji who then charged the new permanent secretaries to continue to serve with the utmost diligence, integrity, transparency, and upholding principles of good governance, said they now hold a crucial role responsible for implementing policies, management of resources, and ensuring the effective function of their respective MDAs.

The Governor enjoined the new permanent secretaries to get themselves acquainted with the six pillars of his administration’s development programme and ensure they work relentlessly towards achieving the success of the agenda in their respective offices.

The Governor encouraged them to embrace innovation, creativity, technology, and digital transformation and employ the power of technology to improve service delivery, enhance efficiency and promote transparency.

“I congratulate the new permanent secretaries, your appointment to this esteemed position is a testament to your dedication, professionalism, and outstanding success following a very competitive examination process in line with the merit base of this administration.

“I, therefore, have confidence that you will continue to serve with utmost diligence and integrity, upholding the principles of good governance and transparency. As permanent secretary, you now hold a crucial role in the mechanism of government.

“You are aware of this administration’s priorities through the six pillars of development and your tireless effort at ensuring the success of the agenda is very important as I need to emphasize the importance of theme work and collaboration in the discharge of your duties.

“Furthermore, I encourage you to embrace technology and digital transformation in your MDAs, in this revolving world, we must adapt to the power of technology to improve service delivery, enhance efficiency and promote transparency”. The Governor said.

Earlier in his opening remark, the Head of Service, Barrister Bamidele Agbede appreciated the Governor for the appointment of the fourteen new permanent secretaries and for adhering strictly to the rule of meritocracy which is aimed at repositioning and strengthening the governance institution for productivity and service delivery.

Barrister Agbede, therefore, used the medium to implore the newly appointed permanent secretaries to ensure that the trust the government place in their ability to lead and contribute to the progress of the State is not let down, adding that their leadership capabilities, administrative prowess, and strategic thinking will be key in driving the agenda of the present administration.

Also present at the event were the Senator representing Ekiti North Senatorial District, Senator Cyril Fasuyi; Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye; Secretary to the State Government, Dr Habibat Adubiaro; traditional rulers and other top government officials.