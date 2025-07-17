Oyebanji Signs MoU With REA On Rural Electrification

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) for the implementation of off-grid electricity projects across the state.

The agreement is to accelerate energy access to unserved and underserved communities in Ekiti State, and to jumpstart rural economic activities through access to sustainable and reliable power supply.

Speaking while signing the MoU at the Rural Electrification Agency State-By-State Round Table engagement with Ekiti State tagged leveraging Public-Private Partnership for Scaleable Energy Access Infrastructure, in Abuja, Oyebanji said the meeting was not just about discussions on electricity, power, energy, or their renewable forms, but about lighting up homes, powering the state’s economy and creating a future where no community is left behind.

Acknowledging that significant population in Ekiti State today still needs access to reliable power, the Governor said his administration has spent over N4 billion to improve electricity supply in the state, an effort, which according to him, has seen several unserved communities getting reconnected to the national grid after years of blackout, enabling some underserved communities to be better served, eased the burden on entrepreneurs and fostered business.