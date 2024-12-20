Oyebanji Receives Pastor Adeboye In Ekiti

Share

…As Ilogbo Lights Up

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Abiodun Oyebanji and members of his cabinet are billed to receive the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Ilogbo-Ekiti, a community in the Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the State, for a one-day open crusade slated for December 23rd, 2024.

Adeboye, whose chopper flying from Lagos is expected to land on the playing ground of St. Mary Catholic Primary School in the town at 9 am, would be received by Governor Oyebanji and members of his Executive Council, before being driven on a motorcade to the venue of the crusade at St. John Anglican Church playground.

The crusade, tagged “Operation Light Up Ilogbo-Ekiti”, is organized by Ilogbo-Ekiti Roundtable Development Initiative (IRDI), a non-for-profit organization formed by some well-meaning sons and daughters of the community, such as Pastor Oladele Bamigboye, a prominent Pastor in the RCCG, Dr Omojola Awosusi, a former Registrar of the Ekiti State University, Prof. Sunday Olayemi, a Consultant Clinical Pharmacologist in LUTH, Rt. Hon. Chief Adetunji Orisalade, former Deputy Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Pastor David Ajayi (United Kingdom), Pastor Kola Bamisaye, a Controller in the Nigerian Customs Service, Brigadier General Ibukun Adewa (Rtd), Commandant of Amotekun Corps, Ekiti State, Pastor James Onaolapo (USA), amongst others.

According to a statement signed by the President of IRDI, Professor Raphael Olusola Aluko, a copy of which was made available to New Telegraph on Friday, the objective of the event is to pray for the prosperity and development of Ilogbo-Ekiti community and all her sons and daughters worldwide and the good people of Ekiti State.

Aluko, a Professor of Architecture at the Federal University, Oye Ekiti said, “We are very delighted to be hosting a globally respected anointed man of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye in our community on behalf of the good people of Ekiti State.

This is not just an event for the Ilogbo-Ekiti community. It is a State-wide event and His Excellency, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji will be on ground with members of his cabinet to receive our guest.

He added that “the IRDI has made the programme a 7-day event which will feature daily crusade, Free Medical Outreach and distribution of food items to the aged, widows and the other strains of the vulnerable.

“All traditional rulers, religious leaders, and parishioners of R.C.C.G. in Ekiti State and neighbouring states are expected at the crusade”, he said.

Ilogbo-Ekiti is the country home of the First Professor of Oral Yoruba literature in the world in person of Late Professor Omotayo Asabi Olutoye whose son Prof Oluyinka Olutoye, performed a successful surgical procedure on a 23-week-old foetus in the United States (US).

