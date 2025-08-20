Oyebanji Recalls Ex-Information Commissioner To Cabinet

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has reinstated Taiwo Olatunbosun, a former Commissioner for Information, to the State Executive Council barely a week after its dissolution.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olayinka Oyebode, confirmed the development in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the recall letter was issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Habaibat Adubiaro, and dated August 18, 2025. The letter directed Olatunbosun to immediately resume duties in the Ministry of Information.

Olatunbosun, a former Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, previously served as Commissioner for Information before the dissolution of the cabinet last week.

Prof. Adubiaro noted that the recall takes immediate effect, adding that the decision is part of Governor Oyebanji’s commitment to strengthening governance and ensuring effective service delivery in the state.