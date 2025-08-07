Oyebanji Reaffirms Commitment To Food Security

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring food security and an efficient distribution network that guarantees year-round access to major food items for residents.

Speaking on Wednesday during the official commissioning of the ‘Ounje Ekiti’ Retail Outlet and the ‘Ilu Eye’ Aggregation Hub in Ado-Ekiti, Governor Oyebanji emphasized the state’s strategic focus on producing, storing, and distributing food items locally in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s mandate to eliminate hunger and poverty.

The Ilu Eye Aggregation Hub, a registered agro-trading company, purchases food commodities directly from farmers within the state, stores them, and supplies the Ounje Ekiti retail outlet, which sells the food items to residents at subsidized prices.

Governor Oyebanji revealed that over N50 billion has been invested in agribusiness since the inception of his administration. He outlined a vision to transform Ekiti into the food basket of the nation, leveraging an integrated food supply chain designed to boost local production, curb post-harvest losses, and stabilize market prices.

“This initiative is a direct outcome of the recommendations from the Ekiti State Food Security Committee. Our goal is to ensure food security, reduce inefficiencies in food storage and marketing, and provide affordable food for every Ekiti household,” he said.

As of August 6, 2025, the Ilu Eye hub has aggregated the following locally-produced commodities: 750 metric tons of white beans, 239.167 metric tons of rice paddy, 101.54 metric tons of maize, 1,716 bags of garri.

“This level of aggregation is a testament to the productive capacity of our farmers when supported with the right policies, infrastructure, and market assurance. It marks a significant milestone in our efforts to reposition agriculture as a viable economic pillar for the state,” Oyebanji said.

He emphasized that the Ounje Ekiti retail outlet is designed strictly for household consumption at controlled prices, with mechanisms in place to prevent hoarding, profiteering, and the re-emergence of middlemen in the supply chain.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Mr. Ebenezer Boluwade, commended the Governor’s sustained investment in agriculture, noting that the initiatives would encourage farmers by guaranteeing a ready market for their produce. He clarified that the initiative is not a palliative but a long-term market intervention strategy aimed at eliminating exploitative pricing and empowering local producers.

The State has also launched a commodity price dashboard to track prices across major markets and ensure transparency in food pricing, Boluwade added.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Akintunde Oyebode, lauded the initiative as a bold step toward achieving shared prosperity, ensuring that “no Ekiti person goes hungry.”

Dignitaries at the event included the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye; members of the State Assembly and Executive Council; Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Habibat Adubiaro; Chief of Staff, Mr. Niyi Adebayo; Head of Service, Dr. Folakemi Olomojobi; heads of market associations, labour union leaders, and other stakeholders.