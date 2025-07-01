Oyebanji Reaffirms Commitment To Enabling Business Environment

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive, positioning the state as a hub for sustainable economic development and private sector growth.

Governor Oyebanji gave this assurance on Monday during a Technical Session and Statewide Town Hall Meeting hosted in Ado-Ekiti by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC). The event focused on building stakeholder capacity, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, and promoting sub-national business reforms.

Represented by the State Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Akin Oyebode, the governor emphasized the alignment between PEBEC’s national reforms and the activities of the Ekiti State Development and Investment Promotion Agency (EKDIPA).

“The reforms that PEBEC has instituted are significant to us in improving the business environment in Nigeria. What PEBEC is doing nationally mirrors what EKDIPA is driving at the sub-national level in Ekiti,” he said.

“Our job as government is to provide the enabling environment for businesses to grow and succeed so they can contribute to job creation and economic stability. Ekiti will always be at the forefront of improving its business climate. There is no better place to do business than in Ekiti State.”

Oyebanji also highlighted strategic reforms and infrastructure investments aimed at supporting private sector growth, particularly in the area of power.

“We have taken the regulatory environment seriously. Ekiti is the first state to receive Senate approval to set up its own state electricity regulatory body. We are investing in improving access to power across local government areas and supporting the Transmission Company of Nigeria’s (TCN) ongoing infrastructure projects in the state.

“We’ve also implemented an Independent Power Project (IPP) to reduce dependence on the national grid and redirect energy supply to essential sectors, including businesses,” he added.

On renewable energy, Oyebanji revealed that the state is working closely with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to expand access to solar energy. “By the end of July, a major announcement will be made regarding our partnership with REA to boost solar-powered electricity access across the state,” he disclosed.

The event featured a technical workshop on the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) and an interactive session with private sector stakeholders, aimed at identifying challenges and opportunities for improving the state’s ease of doing business.

Program Manager of SABER in Ekiti, Mr. Adelusi Titus, explained that the engagement was designed to bridge the gap between government policies and business realities. “The program seeks to ensure that the state’s performance in ease of doing business metrics is enhanced through active collaboration with the private sector,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Director General of EKDIPA, Ms. Lolade Olutola, commended the governor for prioritizing business development in the state. She noted that the agency was set up to identify and address challenges faced by existing and prospective investors.

“One of the key focuses of this administration is not just to attract new investment, but also to ensure the sustainability and expansion of existing businesses,” she said.

“This engagement is part of our regular stakeholder outreach. We listen to the private sector, understand their pain points, and find areas where the state government can intervene to prevent business closures and promote growth.”

The town hall was widely described as a valuable platform for government–private sector collaboration, aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability, and mutual support in driving inclusive economic development in Ekiti State.