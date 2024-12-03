Oyebanji Provides Support Materials To People With Disabilities

Share

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has assured People Living with Disabilities (PWD) in the state that his administration does not see them as burdens to society but as responsible and determined people who can reshape the narratives in their respective communities.

The Governor also supported the PWDs with over 200 assisting devices, including wheelchairs, and white canes, among others as they marked the 2024 International Day of People Living with Disabilities at the Jibowu Hall, Government House Ground, Ado Ekiti on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, Governor Oyebanji said the action, attitude, and determination of the PWDs are potent tools, hence the need for them to embrace the responsibility of being active participants in community development.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Habibat Adubiaro, at the event, Governor Oyebanji said his administration remained strongly committed to promoting acceptance and support among all citizens. He urged the PWDs to lead by demonstrating the change they would like to see in their communities.

The Governor challenged them to relentlessly pursue their dreams and aspirations and contribute meaningfully to the development of society.

While assuring them that his administration would continue to be intentional about implementing policies and programmes that promote inclusion, acceptability, and opportunities for everyone, the Governor urged them to challenge stereotypes, break barriers, advocate for their rights, and seek collaboration with others in the community to foster love, acceptance, and an understanding that diversity strengthens society.

“it is an honour to stand before you today as we celebrate the International Day of People with Disabilities. This year’s theme, “Amplifying the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future,” resonates deeply with our vision for Ekiti State. In this vision, everyone, regardless of their abilities, can contribute to our society and thrive.

“As your government, we are committed to creating an environment that values and supports you. We are intentional about implementing policies that promote inclusion, accessibility, and opportunities for everyone.

“I urge you to strive to be active participants in community building. You are not burdened; you are assets. By engaging proactively, you enhance your own lives and enrich the lives of those around you.

“Your voices matter, and your actions can transform perceptions. You have the power to challenge stereotypes and break down barriers. Every time you showcase your skills, intelligence, and resilience, you shape how others see you and, by extension, all people with disabilities”. The Governor asserted

Earlier in her opening remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Education and Social Inclusion, Mrs Adetoun Agboola, expressed her deep appreciation to the Governor for his commitment to supporting the PWD community by creating inclusive environments which have brought about the implementation of various programmes aimed at enhancing accessibility.

Highlighting the government’s significant contribution to the PWD community, Mrs Agboola noted that the administration has established inclusive environments, facilitated skills training, and introduced programs to enhance accessibility and promote equal opportunities for PWDs.

She added that the state government’s positive attitude to the welfare and well-being of the PWDs as well as the huge investment in their education and human capital development have impacted positively on the PWD community in the state.

The Chairman of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD) in the State, Mr Sesan Aina, commended the Governor for creating an enabling environment for PWDs and also highlighted various welfare initiatives provided by the state government to improve the lives of persons with disabilities.

He highlighted various interventions of the government, including scholarship payments for Persons with Disabilities in higher institutions, payment of WAEC and NECO registration fees for students with Disabilities, renovation of special schools, transforming them into model institutions, provision of modern infrastructure for special schools and the Office of Disabilities Affairs, recruitment of additional teaching and non-teaching staff in special schools, the establishment of a therapy centre for children with disabilities, among others.

Highlights of the colourful event include drama sketches, cultural dance, and diverse presentations by students of the three Special Schools in the state and various PWD clusters. Also, awards were presented to members of the public who are supportive of the PWDs community as well as the best teachers and administrators in the special schools.

Present at the event were members of the state executive council, top government functionaries, traditional rulers, council chairmen and the general public.

