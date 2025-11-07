Oyebanji Proceeds On Annual Leave

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has announced his plan to go on a two-week annual leave beginning from Sunday, November 9th, 2025.

Speaking in a press release issued on Friday, signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Yinka Oyebode stated that the Governor would resume office on Monday, November 24th, 2025.

The statement partly reads, “The two-week leave is part of the Governor’s statutory annual leave.

“However, the Governor will be attending to crucial state matters while on leave.

“This is the first time Governor Oyebanji will be going on leave since assuming office on October 16th, 2022.”