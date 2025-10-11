Oyebanji Presents N415. 57B 2026 Budget Proposal

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, on Friday presented a budget estimate of N415.57 billion for the 2026 fiscal year which is expected to focus on consolidating the various achievements recorded by his administration in the last three years.

The budget estimate, christened “Budget of Impactful Governance,” is made up of a recurrent expenditure of N221.87 billion, representing 53 percent of the total size of the budget and a capital expenditure of N193.70 billion, which translates to 46 per cent of the total size.

Laying the budget proposal before the members of State House of Assembly during plenary at the old Assembly Complex in Ado-Ekiti, Governor Oyebanji said that the 2026 Budget was tailored towards the completion of all ongoing infrastructural development projects.

According to the Governor, the budget would also focus on investing in agriculture and related value chain and will address wealth creation and welfare of the people to further ensure the fulfillment of the ‘Shared Prosperity Agenda’ of his administration.

Oyebanji explained that the revenue sources expected to fund the budget size of N415.57 billion include Federal Allocation, Value Added Tax (VAT), Independent Revenue (from MDAs and tertiary institutions), international donor agencies and sundry income sources.

The governor explained that the budget stemmed from the State Development Plan, 2021- 2050, Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), 2026–2028 and the Six Pillars of his Administration, and was prepared in compliance with the National Chart of Accounts (NCoA) Template as unanimously agreed by the sub-nationals through the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF).

He pledged the Government’s commitment to ensure fiscal responsibility towards the implementation of the proposed 2026 Budget which he described as an embodiment of the policy thrust of his administration and direction of the Ekiti State Government in the coming year.