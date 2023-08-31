Oyebanji Presents N150m Gratuity Cheques To Retired LG, Workers

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has again, distributed gratuity cheques of N150 million to another batch of retired local government workers and primary school teachers in the state.

This is coming barely three months after presenting N130 million naira gratuity cheques to retired local government workers and primary school teachers

Speaking during the presentation of Cheques to the 64 beneficiaries at the conference hall of the Governor’s office in Ado Ekiti, Governor Oyebanji said his administration would continue to prioritize the welfare of all Ekiti citizens especially the workers while in active service and at retirement.

The Governor said that despite the lean resources available to the state, his government has paid over 600 million naira as gratuities to 189 retired local government workers and primary school teachers in the state since the inception of his administration in October 2022, adding that he will continue to place a high premium on the payment of pension and gratuity as and when due.

He said his administration was making efforts to address the situation and that very soon the state would get out of the woods as far as clearing the backlog of gratuity arrears was concerned. He added that his government is passionately committed to utilizing available resources to the greatest advantage, pleasure and comfort of all Ekiti people.

While congratulating the beneficiaries, the Governor charged them to utilize the money wisely saying their well-being should be of utmost importance and paramount to them.

“Today’s ceremony is coming in fulfilment of our promise to always make you smile at each milestone of the journey of the mandate you gave me as your Governor. As we are marking the 300days anniversary of our administration, I am pleased to announce the disbursement of the sum of N150 million as gratuity to retired local government workers and teachers.

“It is important to place on record that, since the inception of our administration in October 2022, we have paid a total sum of six hundred and five million, eight hundred and seventy-nine thousand, four hundred eighty-six naira and eighty kobo (N605,879,486.86) as gratuities to one hundred and eighty-nine (189) retired local government workers and primary school teachers. With God on our side, we will continue to do more. Be rest assured that this administration would continue to place high premium on the payment of pension and gratuity as and when due.

“I stand before you today to reiterate the commitment of our administration to the welfare of all Ekiti citizens. We are passionately committed to utilizing available resources to the greatest advantage, pleasure, and comfort of our people” .he added.

Earlier in his welcome address, the commissioner for Local government affairs, Chief Folorunsho Olabode thanked the Governor for prioritizing the wellbeing of the senior citizen.

He urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the money, adding that others on the waiting list will smile very soon.

In his goodwill messages of the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Elder Joel Akinola, appreciated the Governor for being a promise keeper and someone who takes the welfare of the elderly very seriously.

Mr Sunday Adeosun, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to the Governor for working his talk and for keeping to his campaign promises.

Mr Sunday therefore assured the Governor that the senior citizens in the state will continue to support and pray for his administration.

Also at the event were the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, Secretary to the State Government Dr Habibat Adubiaro, Head of Service, Engr. Sunday Komolafe, among others.