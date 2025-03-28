New Telegraph

Oyebanji Okays Increase In Subvention To Tertiary Institutions, Judiciary, Others

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has approved a major increment in the monthly subvention to the judiciary, legislative arm of government, as well as the subvented institutions in the state.

The increment which amounts to N438.9 million monthly is to enable the institutions take care of the new minimum wage and the attendant consequential adjustment for workers.

Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Olayinka Oyebode, made the disclosure yesterday in a statement. The statement reads: “Beneficiaries of the increment include the Ekiti State Customary Court of Appeal, Ekiti State High Court of Justice; Ekiti State Judicial Service Commission and Ekiti State House of Assembly Service Commission.

“Others are; Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH); Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology (BOUESTI), Ikere Ekiti; Ekiti State Polythecnic, Isan Ekiti; College of Health Technology.”

