Oyebanji Named Best Tourism Governor 2024

It is celebration time in Ekiti State and occasion to commend the State Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji for all his investment and commitment to improving the tourism sector of the state, as the Governor has been named the Best Tourism Governor 2024, by Africa Travel Quarterly (ATQ) Magazine, organisers of the Traveller’s Awards and the Akwaaba Travel Market.

Oyebanji has since coming into office made quite an impression and strides in the tourism sector through policies and events created. The award will be formally bestowed on him on Friday, September 15, 2025, at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, during the Akwaaba Travel Market that will bring together global travel professionals, investors, cultural icons, and policymakers.

According to Ambassador Ikechi Uko, President of ATQ Magazine, “The Governor of Ekiti State was overwhelmingly voted in the scheme conducted among tourism stakeholders across West African countries.”

Oyebanji has set himself apart through unprecedented reforms. He initiated the documentation of a comprehensive State Tourism Policy alongside the Ekiti State Tourism Development Master Plan, providing a clear and sustainable roadmap for tourism growth.

To ensure speed and discipline in execution, he established the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, carved out of the former Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism, and placed it directly under his personal supervision. This bold structural reform has given coherence, urgency, and measurable impact to his vision.

These reforms have already yielded visible achievements. The Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort has been revitalised through strategic concession, transforming it into a modern eco-resort and conference hub. Ekiti successfully hosted the seventh edition of Hike Ekiti Mountain Safari, tagged; Hike and Dine in the Clouds, at Sagbonke Mountain in Efon Alaaye.

The State also unveiled the Abanijorin Rock of Wonders in Iyin-Ekiti, a geological marvel with a natural amphitheatre sitting 240 people, seven caves, and an under-rock tunnel, which attracted national attention, including a visit by the former Minister of Tourism (defunct ministry), Mrs Lola Ade-John.

In 2024, Ekiti hosted World Tourism Day at the historic Oke Ewo War Memorial Site in Ilupeju, combining heritage preservation with grassroots empowerment. To boost manpower, 45 professional tour guides were trained and equipped with international-standard visitor management and interpretation skills, enhancing visitor experience while creating new job opportunities.

The Governor’s efforts have also drawn recognition from cultural institutions. In addition to the Africa Travel Magazine honour, Goge Africa, the pan-African cultural brand, named him Best Governor in Cultural Tourism Promotion 2024. Meanwhile, Ekiti’s consistent ranking as Nigeria’s most transparent state in fiscal governance has boosted investor confidence, ensuring that tourism concessions and partnerships thrive in a stable environment.

Speaking on the significance of the award, Barrister Wale Ojo-Lanre, Director-General of Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, said: “This honour is a validation of Governor Oyebanji’s visionary leadership and the collective effort of the people of Ekiti. From Ikogosi to Abanijorin Rock, from our gastronomy showcases to international fairs, Ekiti has risen as the heartbeat of tourism in Nigeria. Our mandate remains clear — to deliver the Governor’s vision with speed, professionalism, and excellence.”