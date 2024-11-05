Oyebanji Mourns Demise Of Ekiti CJ, Justice Adeyeye

Share

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed condolences following the death of the Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice John Oyewole Adeyeye.

Justice Adeyeye, who was inaugurated as Ekiti State Chief Judge on October 11, 2021, passed on Monday, November 4 at the age of 64.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, described the late Justice Adeyeye’s demise as heartrending and a colossal loss for the State.

The Governor said with the death of the late Justice Adeyeye, the Judiciary in Ekiti State in particular and Nigeria in general has lost a great pillar and an asset whose worth is invaluable.

The Ekiti helmsman described the deceased as a firm and forthright jurist who demonstrated an unwavering dedication to the principles of equity and justice.

Governor Oyebanji noted that the deceased worked hard for a vibrant and independent Judiciary in his lifetime which made that arm of government to contribute to good governance and the defence of the rights of citizens.

He added that the late Justice Adeyeye did his best in advocating better welfare for judicial officers and staff members of the Ekiti State Judiciary to ensure effective service delivery and smooth running of the justice sector.

The Governor prayed God to grant the immediate and extended family of the deceased and the people of Araromi Ugbesi in Ekiti East Local Government area, members of the Bar and the Bench, the fortitude to bear the loss.

He urged the family to be consoled by the great impact and the sterling contributions of the deceased to the justice sector and overall development of the state.

“This is indeed a great loss to our dear state. On behalf of the Government and people of Ekiti State, I commiserate with the family of the late Hon Justice Adeyeye and pray that the good Lord will console and comfort them, and grant the dear departed eternal rest.”, the Governor said.

