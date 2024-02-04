New Telegraph

February 4, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 4, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Oyebanji Mourns Death…

Oyebanji Mourns Death Of Kidnapped Ekiti School Bus Driver

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has expressed his condolences  death of the bus driver of the abducted pupils of Apostolic Faith Nursery and Primary school, Emure Ekiti, Mr Olugbaye Taiwo.

It was reported that Mr Olugbaye was killed by the kidnappers while in their custody.

The school pupils and their teachers were released on Sunday morning and are receiving medical treatment at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Olayinka Oyebode, expressed his condolences to the family of the late driver, assuring that the perpetrators of the hineous crime would be apprehended and brought to book.

He said “security agencies in the state have been put on red alert,” adding that government would not relent in the efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.

Read Previous

Oyebanji Celebrates Ex-Gov. Adebayo At 66
Read Next

SPDC To Build Facility To supply 100 Mscf Of Gas Daily To Dangote Fertiliser For 10 Years