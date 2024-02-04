Oyebanji Mourns Death Of Kidnapped Ekiti School Bus Driver

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has expressed his condolences death of the bus driver of the abducted pupils of Apostolic Faith Nursery and Primary school, Emure Ekiti, Mr Olugbaye Taiwo.

It was reported that Mr Olugbaye was killed by the kidnappers while in their custody.

The school pupils and their teachers were released on Sunday morning and are receiving medical treatment at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Olayinka Oyebode, expressed his condolences to the family of the late driver, assuring that the perpetrators of the hineous crime would be apprehended and brought to book.

He said “security agencies in the state have been put on red alert,” adding that government would not relent in the efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.