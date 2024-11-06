Oyebanji Mourns As Ekiti CJ Adeyeye Dies At 64

Share

The Chief Judge of Ekiti State Justice Oyewole Adeyeye has died. An unconfirmed report said he died in the early hours of yesterday. He was sworn in as a CJ in 2021 by then governor, Kayode Fayemi.

It was learnt that Justice Adeyeye had been indisposed since July 12, 2023, following an injury he sustained when a section of the high court complex wall collapsed on him in his Ado Ekiti, office.

In a statement, Governor Biodun Oyebanji described the deceased as heartrending and a colossal loss for the state. He said: “This is indeed a great loss to our dear state.

On behalf of the Government and people of Ekiti State, I commiserate with the family of the late Hon Justice Adeyeye and pray that the good Lord will console and comfort them, and grant the dear departed eternal rest.”

The governor said with Justice Adeyeye’s passing, the Judiciary in Ekiti State in particular and Nigeria in general had lost a great pillar and an asset whose worth is invaluable.

Justice Adeyeye born 1960 in Araromi Ugbesi in the Ekiti East Local Government Area was called to the bar in 1986. He started his career as a state counsel in the service of the old Ondo State before joining the Ekiti State Judiciary Service Commission after the creation of the state in 1996.

