Oyebanji Leaves Ekiti For Kigali To Attend Leadership Retreat

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has travelled outside the country to attend an executive leadership retreat organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Program is scheduled to take place between August 24 to 27, 2023.

In a statement by the Special Adviser, Media to the Governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode, Governor Oyebanji stated that the governor left Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Tuesday to join his other colleagues for the trip to Kigali on Wednesday 23rd.

Highlights of the three-day leadership retreat include a moderated dialogue on “Future of Pan-Africanism and Integration in a Changing World” with Rwandan President, Paul Kagame; former Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta; and former Tanzanian President, Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete as panellists.

Other highlights include a forum with private sector players focusing on investment opportunities.

“Governor Oyebanji will be accompanied on the trip by the Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Digital Economy, Mr Seun Fakuade. ”

The Governor will return to Ado-Ekiti by Monday, August 28th, the statement added.