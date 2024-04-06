Oyebanji leads the way pounding yam atop Abanijorin Rocks

In a remarkable display of cultural pride and culinary celebration, the Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, recently showcased the rich agricultural heritage of Ekiti by pounding yam (Iyin), a staple menu of the region, at the summit of Abanijorin Rocks. This happened during the Ekiti Mountain Easter Tourism Carnival, an event powered by the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development and Discover Ekiti Tourism Club.

This symbolic act not only highlighted the governor’s connection to his roots but also underscored the significance of food tourism in promoting and preserving Ekiti’s unique culinary tradition. It should be noted that pounded yam holds a special place in the hearts and palates of Ekiti people.

For the people it transcends beyond meal but a symbol of communal identity and unity, often shared during festive occasions. The choice of Abanijorin Rock, Iyin Ekiti, as the setting for this culinary spectacle adds another layer of significance to the event. As one of Ekiti’s natural wonders, the rocks stand tall as a testament to the state’s breathtaking landscapes and adventurous spirit.

By bringing the traditional practice of pounding yam to such a majestic location, Oyebanji not only paid homage to Ekiti’s agricultural heritage but also invited locals and tourists alike to appreciate the beauty of their surroundings while indulging in the state’s culinary delights.

Beyond its cultural significance, the governor’s act of pounding yam atop Abanijorin Rocks sends a powerful message about the importance of preserving and celebrating indigenous food culture in the face of globalisation. As communities around the world grapple with issues of food security, sustainability, and cultural preservation, Ekiti stands as a shining example of how embracing one’s culinary heritage cannot only nourish the body but also feed the soul and foster a sense of pride and belonging.

By embracing and showcasing Ekiti’s culinary heritage, the governor has not only elevated the profile of Ekiti’s traditional cuisine but also paved the way for a thriving food tourism industry that celebrates the richness and diversity of Nigerian gastronomy.