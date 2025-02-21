Oyebanji Lauds Tinubu’s Approval Of Federal University In Ekiti

Share

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the establishment of Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences in Iyin-Ekiti.

President Tinubu had on Thursday in Abuja, assented to two separate bills establishing the Federal University of Agriculture and Development Studies, Iragbiji, Osun State and the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences, Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Oyebanji in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, on Friday, hailed the President for approving the establishment of the Federal University of Environmental Sciences, Iyin-Ekiti, which he said would further enhance educational and technological advancement of the state and the country through manpower development.

The Governor said the state government would give maximum support and cooperation for the smooth take off of the new university.

Oyebanji also commended President Tinubu for his sundry support for Ekiti State, which he said had aided the socioeconomic and infrastructure development of the state.

The Governor also appraised the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele for his tenacity that culminated in the establishment of the institution.

“ Our profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the establishment of the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences, Iyin- Ekiti, and for his sundry support for the state which has helped in the socioeconomic and infrastructure development of Ekiti State.

“We commend the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele for his tenacity which led to the establishment of the university.

“We also congratulate all sons and daughters of Iyin- Ekiti and Ekiti State in general for this historic achievement.

The Governor added; “The Government of Ekiti State would give maximum support to ensure effective take off of the institution in line with the education and human capital development agenda of the administration”.

