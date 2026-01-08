Oyebanji Lauds Odusote’s Appointment As DG Law School

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated Dr Gbemisola Titilayo Odusote on her appointment as the Director General of the Nigerian Law School by President Bola Tinubu.

The governor also thanked the President for finding the Ado- Ekiti born lawyer, scholar and administrator worthy of the appointment, which made her the first female to occupy the exalted position.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, said he has absolute confidence in Dr Odusote’s ability to excel on the new assignment as she had done in previous assignments.

He described the new Director General of the Nigerian Law School as a distinguished scholar, and a seasoned administrator with proven integrity and great accomplishments in the academia.

The Ekiti State Governor urged Dr Odusote to bring her wealth of experience and expertise to bear on the new assignment, especially at this critical period.

Governor Oyebanji also urged the new Director General to continue to exhibit high level of integrity, dedication, loyalty, courage and excellence virtues for which Ekitis are known, and which had shaped her career growth.