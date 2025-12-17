Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has praised filmmakers, Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade for their ongoing production of the Ekiti Parapo War film, saying it’s a major cultural initiative preserving Ekiti’s rich heritage.

Governor Oyebanji, who visited the movie locations in Ado Ekiti expressed his admiration for the project’s historical accuracy, scale, and attention to detail.

According to Oyebanji, the film is a major cultural initiative that preserves and celebrates Ekiti’s rich heritage, and he commended the production team for their professionalism, creativity, and respect for Ekiti history.

The governor emphasised the importance of preserving Ekiti’s history, stating that “a people without a properly told history risk losing their identity”.

Oyebanji wrote, “I visited the movie locations of the Ekiti Parapo War film currently being shot across different locations in Ado Ekiti, and I am impressed by the scale, depth, and commitment to historical accuracy on display.

“Our history matters. A people without a properly told history risk losing their identity, and that is why my administration remains committed to the preservation and proper documentation of Ekiti’s heritage for present and future generations.

“Although this project is not sponsored by the Ekiti State Government, I am glad to support initiatives like this by mobilising goodwill from friends and partners who share our belief in telling our stories by ourselves. I commend Lateef Adedimeji, Bimpe Adedimeji, and the entire production team for their professionalism, creativity, and respect for Ekiti history.

“Art, culture, and tourism remain key pillars of our development agenda, and we will continue to encourage efforts that project Ekiti’s rich past, values, and identity positively to the world”.

The Ekiti Parapo War film, which tells the story of the 16-year civil conflict between the Ekiti people and Ibadan imperialism, is a collaborative effort between AL Notions Film Company and the Ekiti State Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy.

The film will feature Ekiti towns and villages as primary filming locations and involve numerous talented artists, including those of Ekiti origin.

The project followed the couple’s successful Netflix biopic, Lisabi, and aims to present the story of the Ekiti Parapo conflict to a global audience.