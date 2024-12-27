Oyebanji Kicks Off Construction Of Itawure-Okemesi Road

Share

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, yesterday flagged off Itawure–Oke – mesi road.

The governor said his government had lit up over 30 communities that had been in darkness for close to 20 years.

Oyebanji stated that his administration has achieved over 90 percent of the promises he made to Ekiti people during his electioneering campaign.

He assured residents of the state that his government would continue to invest in infrastructure development in the bid to ensure the people live a better life.

The governor noted that the Itawure- Okemesi road is just the first phase of the road project, adding that the second phase would see the construction work extended to Ikoro, Ipoti, Ijero and Iloro axis.

He added that the project had both economic and security importance to the state as it has the ability to attract investors into the area and support the developmental strides of his administration.

He said: “Today’s projects cover Okemesi, IdoIle and Efon Alaaye. As we are flagging off this project, we are also embarking on the construction of IdoIle – Okemesi road, and we are also embarking on the construction of Alanaka road in Efon.

These are my campaign promises to our people. “When we marked two years in office, I have a book of promises I made to our people, I checked it and I stand before God and man to say that in two years, what I promised Ekiti people, I have done more than 90 per cent of it.

