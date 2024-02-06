Oyebanji has Repositioned Ekiti Health Sector – NMA

…Lauds Gov. on approval of hazard allowance, series of Interventions for Medical Workers

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Ekiti State Branch has said the State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has since his assumption into office demonstrated empathy on the challenges affecting the Health Sector.

The NMA said the Series of Interventions put in place by the governor has greatly helped the Practitioners on both welfare and enabling the environment to function.

The Medical Practitioners in a press release signed by the Chairman, Dr Babatunde Rosiji and the Secretary, Dr. Moses Dada which was made available on Tuesday to New Telegraph stated that the Governor has shown that as a true father of the state, he is a man of integrity whose words can be relied upon.

The statement reads in part: “Following the meeting he had with our Association in November 2022 soon after inauguration where our Association presented the problems bedevilling the health sector in the State and preferred possible solutions, Mr Governor said he identified with the challenges and promised to actualize the recommendations we made to him.

“He emphasized the premium his administration attaches to the health sector and promised to do everything possible to make the workers happy.

“We are delighted that less than a year after the reassurances, the promises he made have become a reality.

“Mr. Governor has repositioned the health sector in the State by ensuring among others the approval of hazard allowance and pay parity for clinical workers.

“The approvals of the Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), the release of funds for capital projects across hospitals and the recent increase in the subvention of Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital alongside other tertiary institutions in the State will bring a lasting solution to the recurring financial problems in the institutions.

“These interventions will in no small measures boost the morale of health workers in the State and we strongly believe that these will definitely slow the velocity of both internal and external migration of doctors and other health workers from the State.”

The NMA which therefore solicited support for the Governor in moving the state forward commiserated with Oyebanji and the state at large on the recent killings and abduction that occurred.

“While we condole with the Governor and the good people of Ekiti State on the murder of the driver of the Apostolic faith group of schools and two traditional rulers in the State, we want to commend the governor and security operatives on the role played in the rescue of the recently abducted school children and we believe they will leave no stone unturned to identify the perpetrators of this gruesome and barbaric act and others promoting crime and violence in the State.

“While we use this opportunity to also appreciate the security agencies for the hard work they are rendering to keep the state safe, we call on them to do more.

“We encourage every citizen of the State to join hands with the government towards building the Ekiti of our dreams.

“We equally use this medium to appeal to citizens of the State to show understanding with health workers while seeking treatment across the hospital network in the State.

“While we promise to offer the best health care services possible, we advise citizens not to resort to the barbaric practice of assaulting health workers as we experienced recently”, the NMA said.