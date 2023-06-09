Oyebanji Harps On PPP As Catalyst For Economic Devt, Growth

The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has advised the government at all levels to key into the available Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiatives in the system, describing it as the most potent catalyst to develop the economy and bring prosperity.

The Governor said his government, had in an attempt to boost business interests in the state introduced a simplified tax system and other friendly policies to strengthen investments in the agriculture, mining, technology, manufacturing, commerce, and industrial sectors.

Oyebanji spoke on Friday at the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, during the 63rd Annual General Meeting /Inauguration of the new National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

The Conference titled: “Promoting Public-Private Partnership for National Development, drew delegates, who are drivers of the private sector from the 36 states of the country.

Speaking at the gathering, Oyebanji stated that the PPP is a bridge connecting the government to the private sector, where the two sides pulled their financial and mental resources together to fast-track investments for economic prosperity.

Oyebanji added that it was in line with its commitment to propel investments, that the government of Ekiti State established the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, and the Ekiti State Development and Investment Promotion Agency (EKDIPA).

The Governor said; “To stimulate investment through PPPs, the state has also introduced incentives like Waiver of business premises registration fees for the first year of operation in Ekiti State. Reduction of the Right of Way (RoW) fees for the laying of telecommunication optic fiber cables from an initial N4,500 per linear meter to N145.

“We also introduced simplified Tax payments and remittances through the e-filling system. Easy access to land by Private Investors and ensuring accelerated processing of Titles and other related documents e.g. C-of-O, letter of consent, etc.; Automation of PAYE registration; Introduction of Online Payment for Construction Permits.

” I would like to reiterate the importance of PPPs for sustainable National Development and that Ekiti State is committed to promoting Public-Private Partnerships for its development. The government alone cannot achieve all the aspirations of our people, and thus, collaboration with the private sector becomes crucial.

” Ekiti State is open for business, and we invite all investors, both domestic and international, to explore the vast opportunities that exist within our borders. Together, let us build a prosperous and inclusive future, transforming the landscape of Ekiti State and Nigeria”

Making a presentation on the theme “Invest in Ekiti”, the Special Adviser on Trade, Investment, and Industry, Mrs Tayo Adeola, said the state has one of the best investment-friendly policies and atmospheric conditions for agribusiness in the country.

She said; “Ekiti is open for business. We have highly skilled people and we are people of integrity. Our Comparative advantage is agriculture, we are encouraging our people to go into agriculture for full exploitation of the agricultural value chain.

“Cassava and tomato are doing well in Ekiti because we are located between the rain forest and Savana belts. Whatever grows in the North will do well in Ekiti. We also have artisanal mining around Ijero. We have kaolinite, feldspar, tantalite, gemstone, iron ore, granite, and others as our solid mineral deposits”.

Meanwhile, the immediate past Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Niyi Adebayo, said the last government of President Muhammadu Buhari invested heavily in the development of trade, mines, and agriculture sectors.

Adebayo added that some of the investments had started having immediate gains, while some would impact positively the economy in the long term period.

The Founder, Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Chief Afe Babalola(SAN), appealed to the federal government to ensure the security of lives and property to attract investors from the global community to invest in the country.

Babalola also appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government to carry out holistic restructuring through Constitution Amendment to correct some noticeable political and social imbalances in the system for a business to thrive.