Oyebanji Hammers Security Agencies To Fish Out Killers Of Ekiti Monarchs

…as PDP urges EKSG to collaborate with Neighbouring states on crime eradication

…5 Suspects arrested

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has regretted the incident that occured on Monday evening in the Oke Ako area, Ikole Local Government Area of the state where two traditional rulers were murdered.

Governor Oyebanji who described the incident as unfortunate and painful said the occurrence was an affront to the peaceful nature of the state, as the killing was unexpected.

Oyebanji spoke with Journalists on Tuesday after visiting Imojo and Esun communities in Ekiti, to commiserate with the people and traditional institutions for the loss of the two monarchs.

The governor added that it is a sacrilege to the traditional institution in the state, but he is grateful to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was on the phone with him yesterday, for about one hour, to commiserate with Ekiti people.

According to Oyebanji, President Bola Tinubu, has given directives to security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act in the state and bring them to book.

“I have absolute confidence in the security agencies to fish out the people involved in this crime against the traditional institution in Ekiti”.

Oyebanji said the government, “would continue to step up efforts at the security of the people because that is why we are here in government”.

“My message to all the criminals is that Ekiti State is going to be too hot for them, we are going to get hot at them, and for those that are involved in this act, this sacrilege, they will be fished out”.

The governor added that he is confident that “we are going to pick them up, and that with the kind of cooperation, we have received from the communities and the intelligence we are gathering, very soon, they will be in the net and they will face justice”.

Oyebanji, appealed to the people of Ekiti to remain calm, saying he is grateful to them for maintaining the peace and for being calm, saying there are elements that are not happy with the peaceful nature of the state and the development of this government.

Governor Oyebanji, said as a government, we have a duty to respond and defend our people, which we would do in conjunction with the security agencies within the ambit of the law and with the traditional institution.

It will be recalled that before the visit to the two affected towns on Tuesday, there was a security meeting and the governor also visited the chairman, Ekiti Council of Obas, for further meetings on how to secure the state at this time.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State in a statement by the publicity secretary, Raphael Adeyanju condemned the Murder in totality.

The party noted that the killing of the two Ọbas was quite unfortunate and outrightly condemnable.

“In recent times several innocent citizens had been kidnapped along Ipao Oke Ako of Ikole LGA, while some were killed within their farms”.

The PDP spokesman urged the state government to redouble efforts at securing lives and property.

“They should also collaborate with neighbouring states to nip terrorism and kidnappings in the bud”.

The party also sympathised with the good people of Esun Ekiti and Imojo Ekiti over the loss of their respected Kings to the dastardly acts.

“The traumatic and psychological effects on the people of the affected communities and Local Government Areas are unimaginable.

“We urge the state government to beef up security architectures in the state and also ensure the culprits are brought to book”.

Also, the police command in the state said it has arrested 5 suspected kidnappers terrorizing the state.

The police in a press release signed by the spokesperson, DSP Abutu Sunday said a combined team of the POLICE, NSCDC, AMOTEKUN, O.P.C and LOCAL HUNTERS on Tuesday embarked on a bush combing operation through Oke-Osun, Ikere/Igbo-Okah to the thick forest around Iju/Ikere boundary. to flush the criminals “especially kidnappers” out of the state.

“During the Operation, five suspected kidnappers namely- USMAN JELILI, MOHAMMED BANDE, ABUBAKAR ALIU, ISAH ABDULAHI and SULEIMAN ABDULAHI were arrested.

“During interrogation, the suspects claimed to be herdsmen but it was later discovered that none of them had cattle and no cattle was found with them in the forest where they were arrested.

“The following items were found with them in the forest; Two Motorcycles, one cutlass, one jack knife/ dagger and four phones,” Abutu said.