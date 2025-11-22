Oyebanji Hails Olanipekun’s Lifelong Investments In Students, Widows

…Says Nigeria Needs More Leaders of His Kind

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has praised legal luminary, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), for his unalloyed commitment to lifting young people and vulnerable groups through his annual scholarship and empowerment programme, stressing that Olanipekun’s consistent support for education and human capital development stands as a shining example of true leadership.

Speaking on Saturday at the 29th edition of the Wole Olanipekun Scholarship Scheme and 6th Empowerment Programme in Ikere-Ekiti, Governor Oyebanji described the former NBA President as a rare blessing to the nation, noting that for nearly three decades, Chief Olanipekun has invested millions of naira in the academic and economic advancement of students, widows, the elderly, and young entrepreneurs across Ekiti and beyond.

The Governor explained that while many people talked about empowering the next generation, Chief Olanipekun has demonstrated unwavering practical commitment by sustaining one of Nigeria’s longest-running privately funded scholarship and empowerment initiatives.

He emphasised that through the scheme, thousands of students have been supported from secondary school to university as well as law school, while widows and aged citizens have received financial relief and business support.

Oyebanji added that Nigeria would record a more rapid progress if more privileged citizens embrace philanthropy the way Chief Olanipekun has done, maintaining that leaders who use their influence and resources to transform lives are the ones the country urgently needs to nurture a more educated, productive, and compassionate society.

Congratulating the beneficiaries, the Governor urged them to uphold the values of hard work, gratitude, and service to others, principles that Chief Olanipekun has consistently championed and also charged them to emulate the legal icon by giving back to their communities when they became successful in their various fields.

“I read through the speech of Chief Olanipekun, and from the beginning to the end, Chief Olanipekun was talking about compassion, sympathy and giving. I also listened to the Chairman, who spoke in the same way. So the lesson for us today is just to ask ourselves, what are we living for?

“You don’t need to be as rich as Chief to give, no matter where you are and who you are. God has created us to add value to our neighbours, and the Bible says Love your neighbour as yourself.

“So, on behalf of all the beneficiaries today, I say thank you to Daddy and Mummy Olanipekun for what you are doing. 29 years of giving and six years of empowerment, even to those who give you anything back, the good Lord will continue to bless you.

“To the beneficiaries, I say congratulations and i will just admonish you to read the speech of Chief Olanipekun, please, lets make that speech available distribute to all of you and you see testimonies of those that have benefited from these programs, your own will be like that in Jesus name, i plead with all of you that when you get this support, please it is a seed sow it, this is not money that you have to use to replace your phone, or the money to buy clothes or the money to enjoy christmas and new year, no, it’s a seed that you should sow to your future and when you do that God will bless it”., the Governor asserted.

Speaking about the state of security in the country, Governor Oyebanji reassured Ekiti people that his government would leave no stone unturned in protecting the lives and property of Ekiti residents.

The Governor explained that he had to cut short his leave to return to the state so as to personally supervise the security architecture of the state to keep it secure against any potential threat and to scale up security in and around the state

The Governor said, “Before I sit down, let me also assure our people that we are doing everything humanly possible to secure you and to secure Ekiti state. I had to cut short my leave to come back to ensure that I personally supervise the security system in the state.

“There’s no cause for alarm, but I appeal to you, let’s be vigilant, no matter how well intentioned we are, if you don’t have the correct information and the correct intelligence, there’s little we can do. If you see something, say it.

Earlier in his remarks, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) applauded Governor Oyebanji for the remarkable progress Ekiti State has recorded under his leadership. Saying Ekiti people did not choose wrongly, as he noted that the governor’s humility, accessibility and passion for development have further inspired him to strengthen his annual scholarship and empowerment initiatives.

Chief Olanipekun, who recalled how the empowerment programme began 29 years ago as a modest effort to support a few indigent students and widows, expressed deep satisfaction and joy that many of its beneficiaries have today become accomplished professionals, successful entrepreneurs and responsible citizens contributing meaningfully to society.

The legal icon stressed that the scholarship and empowerment scheme is not just charity, but a lifelong mission to support the dreams of young scholars and restore hope to widows, the aged and struggling families.

“Today, WOF proudly sponsors four major categories of beneficiaries. Fifty (50) elderly men and women receive targeted care and assistance under our Old People Programme. The Youth Empowerment Initiative benefits two hundred and fifty (250) young people through skills training, start-up support and mentorship. Fifty (50) widows are assisted with welfare, capacity building and livelihood interventions. In all, the Foundation directly serves three hundred and fifty (350) beneficiaries under these schemes.

” Together, the Foundation and the Scholarship Scheme reach a combined total of five hundred and five (505) beneficiaries, a tangible testament to sustained compassion, deliberate strategy, and the enduring conviction that opportunity must be shared.

“True generosity demands courage. It asks that we part with comfort and embrace inconvenience, that we prefer the long arc of human betterment to the short thrill of applause. The metric of moral character is not the largesse of a moment but the constancy of commitment. Let us teach our children to esteem redistribution as a virtue and stewardship as a noble occupation.

“Charity is the spice of riches.” Give while you live, that others might live because you gave. Let me add that it takes a good measure of grace for one to surrender oneself to giving. May God grant more people in our world and generation the grace to give to humanity and, by extension, to Him. The legal luminary said.

Also at the event were the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, member of the House of Representatives, AVM, Rufus Ojuawo, Royal fathers, among others.