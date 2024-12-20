Oyebanji Hails Afe Babalola As Flight Operations Begin At Ekiti Airport

Share

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has notified elder statesman Aare Afe Babalola of the commencement of flight operations at Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport.

Oyebanji, who visited the Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti (ABUAD) founder, lauded him for his contribution to the actualization of Ekiti Airport.

The Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport recently received the approval of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to commence non-scheduled flight operations from December 15.

The governor said: “I am delighted to formally express our heartfelt appreciation for the assistance you provided to the state government during the construction of the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport.

“I am delighted to inform you that on 11th December 2024, we obtained clearance from the NCAA to commence non-scheduled fight operations for 6 months from 13 December 2024 to 15 June 2025.

“Your financial contribution for the purchase of navigational aids (CVOR/ DME), control tower communications equipment and the construction of the car pad was invaluable to the accomplishment, and we are immensely grateful for your willingness.

