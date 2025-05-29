Oyebanji Flags Off ‘Ikun Free Milk’ Initiative

Share

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has announced plans by his administration to include milk in the Federal Government’s School Feeding Programme for all primary school pupils in the state once the initiative resumes.

The Governor disclosed this on Wednesday during the launch of “Ikun Milk Day,” a weekly free milk programme for primary school pupils in Ikun-Ekiti.

The initiative, introduced by Promasidor Nigeria Ltd.—managers of the Ikun Dairy Farm—is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to the host community.

Speaking at the brief flag-off ceremony in Ikun-Ekiti, Governor Oyebanji said the initiative complements the Federal Government’s school feeding programme and is aimed at enhancing the nutritional value of meals provided to pupils.

He emphasized the importance of proper nutrition in the cognitive and physical development of children, noting that regular milk consumption would not only improve pupils’ health but also increase enrolment and attendance in public schools.

Governor Oyebanji expressed deep appreciation to Promasidor for its commitment to community development and assured the company—and other potential investors—of his administration’s readiness to support business growth through investor-friendly policies, improved infrastructure, and a secure operating environment.

“Our government is committed to ensuring that every child in Ekiti has access to quality education and nutrition, which are central to our development agenda,” the Governor said.

In his remarks, the Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Muktah, represented by the Director of Corporate and Monogastric Services, Mr. Victor Egbon, praised the Ikun Dairy Farm as a model of successful Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

He lauded the collaboration between the Ekiti State Government and Promasidor, which he said has transformed the farm into a hub of productivity and innovation.

Highlighting the role of the livestock sector in promoting food security, job creation, and revenue generation, the Minister called for similar PPP initiatives to be replicated nationwide.

Also speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Promasidor Nigeria Ltd., represented by the Director of Corporate Affairs, Dr. Enom Udoma-Eniang, thanked the Governor for his unwavering support and for creating an enabling environment for the company’s operations. He reiterated Promasidor’s commitment to sustaining its investments in the state and exploring additional opportunities for collaboration.

Dr. Udoma-Eniang described the free milk programme as a key component of the company’s CSR efforts to give back to the Ikun community.

Earlier, Governor Oyebanji, alongside state officials and representatives of Promasidor, toured the Ikun Dairy Farm, inspecting the production line, feeding areas, and other facilities.

He expressed satisfaction with the farm’s progress, particularly the increase in the number and health of the cows, higher milk output, and the employment opportunities the farm continues to generate.

