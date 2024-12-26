Oyebanji Flags Off Construction Of Itawure-Okemesi Road

Share

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji on Thursday flagged off the Itawure–Okemesi road as he reaffirmed his administration had lit up over 30 communities that had been in darkness for close to 20 years.

Oyebanji noted that his administration has achieved over 90 per cent of the promises he made to the Ekiti people during his electioneering campaign.

He assured residents of the state that his government would continue to invest in infrastructure development in the bid to ensure the people live a better life.

The Governor noted that the Itawure- Okemesi road is just the first phase of the road project, adding that the second phase would see the construction work extended to Ikoro, Ipoti, Ijero and Iloro axis.

He added that the project had both economic and security importance to the state as it can attract investors into the area and support the developmental strides of his administration.

“Today’s projects cover Okemesi, Ido-Ile and Efon Alaaye. As we are flagging off this project, we are also embarking on the construction of Ido-Ile – Okemesi road, and we are also embarking on the construction of Alanaka road in Efon. These are my campaign promises to our people.

“When we marked two years in office, I have a book of promises I made to our people, I checked it and I stand before God and man to say that in two years, what I promised Ekiti people, I have done more than 90 per cent of it.

“There is no community where I made promises that we have not done what we promised them, either in terms of infrastructure, welfare or party development.

“On the issue of electricity, if there is one thing I am desirous of doing, I promise to ensure that Okemesi also enjoys the benefit of electricity from the state. I am going to send a team here in January to advise us on how to go about it.

“Within the last two years, we have lit up more than 30 communities in Ekiti state, these are communities that have not had electricity in 20 years.”, the Governor added.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works, Mr Sola Adebayo, described the project as another milestone in the annals of the administration of Governor Oyebanji’s drive to open up the state to investors and community development.

He added that the government had continued to prioritize the well-being of the people through a robust focus on infrastructure and industrialization.

Adebayo noted that the government recognizes that roads are not just infrastructure, but lifelines that connect people through the transportation of goods and open doors to investments.

In their separate goodwill messages, the Owaoye of Okemesi, Oba Gbadebo Adedeji; President, Okemesi Improvement Union, Chief Nathaniel Olaoye and a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Wale Fapohunda (SAN), expressed their gratitude to the governor for his interest in the community as well as counting their community worthy in his developmental agenda.

Other dignitaries at the event include members of the state House of Assembly, traditional rulers, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode; Special Adviser on Project Monitoring, Hon Femi Ajayi; former Political Adviser to the President, Chief Akin Oshuntokun.

Share

Please follow and like us: