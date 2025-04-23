Oyebanji Flags Off Aerial Mapping Of Ekiti To Enhance Land Admin

Share

In a bold step towards transforming land administration and infrastructure planning, Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, on Wednesday launched a state-wide 3D drone aerial mapping project aimed at enhancing land governance, boosting investment potential, and establishing a comprehensive geospatial database.

The groundbreaking initiative was flagged off at a brief but symbolic ceremony held at the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport, Ado-Ekiti.

The governor described the project as a “game changer” that will drive effective planning, promote transparency in land ownership, and position Ekiti as a viable destination for both local and international investors.

“This exercise marks a new era in the modernization of our land administration system,” Governor Oyebanji said.

“By the time we finish what we are doing, it is going to open a window for investment into Ekiti State. The era of people selling one land to ten buyers will end, and so will the menace of land grabbing.”

According to the governor, the aerial mapping will enable a digitized, real-time system where land ownership and property data can be accessed with ease.

He noted that the project will streamline service delivery, reduce land-related disputes, and promote sustainable urban development.

An investor, he said, “will no longer need to visit the office of the Surveyor-General. With just the press of a button, one can locate any land or property in the state. This is a revolution, and I am proud it is happening under our administration.”

Also speaking at the event, Special Adviser to the Governor on Lands, Survey and e-GIS, James Olaleye, highlighted the use of cutting-edge geospatial technologies in the exercise, describing it as the foundation of a new era in land management.

He emphasized that the month-long low-altitude aerial mission will cover the entire State, providing precise data for infrastructure planning, tenure security, and revenue generation.

Commending Governor Oyebanji’s commitment to innovation and technology-driven governance, Olaleye stated, “This project will eliminate blind searches for land, ensure accurate record-keeping, and help build a robust digital land information system.”

The contractor handling the project, Surveyor Olajugba Oluropo, lauded the state’s proactive approach and assured stakeholders of a timely and world-class execution. He also gave a demonstration of the mapping equipment and aircraft facilities to the governor and other dignitaries present.

Shortly after the ceremony, the drone aircraft took off to begin the mapping exercise.

The launch was attended by key government officials and traditional leaders, including Deputy Governor Monisade Afuye, Secretary to the State Government Habibat Adubiaro, Head of Service Folakemi Olomojobi, members of the State Executive Council, the Chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers and Olojudo of Ido-Ekiti, HRM Oba Ilori Faboro, and the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, HRM Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe, Aladesanmi III.

